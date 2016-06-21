FRANKFURT, June 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.

ECB

Germany's Constitutional Court will rule on Tuesday on an emergency bond-buying plan devised by the European Central Bank at the height of the crisis, in a verdict that has the potential to upset the ECB's current money-printing programme.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Bayer AG's crop science division apologised on Monday for a tweet that suggested reduced meat demand could benefit the environment, in a bid to appease outraged farmers who buy the company's seeds and chemicals.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

VW CEO Matthias Mueller tells Handelsblatt stricter emission regulations in the U.S. from 2020 mean questions will arise in the future over whether it still makes sense to invest a lot of money in further developing diesel technology.

Mueller also told the paper he aimed to remain at the helm at least until his current contract runs out in 2020.

Separately, Boston Retirement System filed the first bondholders proposed class action against Volkswagen related to the company's diesel emissions scandal, law firm Labaton Sucharow LLP said.

KION

Down 1.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker has agreed to buy Dematic from funds managed by AEA Investors and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.

KUKA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

German billionaire businessman Friedhelm Loh does not plan to launch a counter offer for German industrial robot maker Kuka, he told Handelsblatt.

STADA

Indicated unchanged

The pharma company has called on the services on a large U.S. investment bank in order to strengthen its position with investors, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing capital market sources.

XING

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Xing CEO Thomas Vollmoeller says in an interview with FAZ he expects the planned takeover of rival LinkedIn by Microsoft will lead to a dichotomy in the market but says Microsoft's likely focus on business customers could open possibilities for Xing.

FERRATUM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company completed the placement of a bond, raising 25 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

QIAGEN - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 5.0 vs 6.4, Current Conditions at 53.0 vs 53.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

