FRANKFURT, June 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BREXIT
Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain
staying in the European Union had recovered some ground
following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third poll
found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.
ECB
Germany's Constitutional Court will rule on Tuesday on an
emergency bond-buying plan devised by the European Central Bank
at the height of the crisis, in a verdict that has the potential
to upset the ECB's current money-printing programme.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Bayer AG's crop science division apologised on Monday for a
tweet that suggested reduced meat demand could benefit the
environment, in a bid to appease outraged farmers who buy the
company's seeds and chemicals.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
VW CEO Matthias Mueller tells Handelsblatt stricter emission
regulations in the U.S. from 2020 mean questions will arise in
the future over whether it still makes sense to invest a lot of
money in further developing diesel technology.
Mueller also told the paper he aimed to remain at the helm
at least until his current contract runs out in 2020.
Separately, Boston Retirement System filed the first
bondholders proposed class action against Volkswagen related to
the company's diesel emissions scandal, law firm Labaton
Sucharow LLP said.
KION
Down 1.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The forklift truck maker has agreed to buy Dematic from
funds managed by AEA Investors and Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25
billion.
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
German billionaire businessman Friedhelm Loh does not plan
to launch a counter offer for German industrial robot maker
Kuka, he told Handelsblatt.
STADA
Indicated unchanged
The pharma company has called on the services on a large
U.S. investment bank in order to strengthen its position with
investors, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing
capital market sources.
XING
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Xing CEO Thomas Vollmoeller says in an interview with FAZ he
expects the planned takeover of rival LinkedIn by Microsoft will
lead to a dichotomy in the market but says Microsoft's likely
focus on business customers could open possibilities for Xing.
FERRATUM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company completed the placement of a bond, raising 25
million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
QIAGEN - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment
seen at 5.0 vs 6.4, Current Conditions at 53.0 vs 53.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)