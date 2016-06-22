BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen's supervisory board on Tuesday stood by its
recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by
shareholders, a person familiar with the matter said, even as
German prosecutors launched a new probe against a current and a
former top executive.
K&S
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German fertilizer and salt producer will adjust potash
production from its new Canadian mine according to price and
demand, and will not necessarily maximize output during the
industry's worst slump in nearly a decade, Chief Financial
Officer Burkhard Lohr said on Tuesday.
KUKA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The supervisory board of the German industrial robot maker
has given Chief Executive Till Reuter a free hand for
negotiations concerning a 4.5 billion euro takeover bid by
China'sMidea, sources said on Tuesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 0.11 eur/ordinary shr,
0.17 eur/preferred share proposed
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.54 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZEAL NETWORK - company pays quarterly dividends
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - JP Morgan raises to
"overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close. Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai
stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 06.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Harro ten Wolde)