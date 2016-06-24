FRANKFURT, June 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 9.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BREXIT
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from
Thursday's landmark referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of
the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European
project of greater unity since World War Two.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 18 percent lower
The lender confirmed on Thursday it had struck a deal with
its works council to shut a quarter of its German branches,
slightly fewer than expected, as it cuts costs and revamps
retail banking.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 11.2 percent lower
A proposal for cost savings of 450 million euros ($511
million) per year from merging with LSE underplays the
value of the combination, top shareholder Michael Lindsell said.
HENKEL
Indicated 6.7 percent lower
The consumer products group said it was buying U.S. laundry
and home care company The Sun Products Corp from a fund of
Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at about 3.2 billion
euros including debt.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 11.1 percent lower
RWE indicated 12.8 percent lower
Britain's largest energy suppliers, including RWE npower and
E.ON, have to freeze their most expensive tariffs, the country's
competition authority said on Friday in its final ruling on a
two-year investigation that found providers have overcharged
customers billions of pounds.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 11.5 percent lower
The automaker will pay nearly $10.3 billion to settle claims
stemming from its diesel emissions cheating scandal with U.S.
regulators, a source briefed on the agreement said on Thursday.
Separately, a South Korean court on Friday issued the first
warrant for the arrest of a Volkswagen executive in connection
with its cheating of vehicle emissions tests, in another blow to
the German automaker's efforts to move on from the scandal.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Veritas Capital, a New York based private-equity firm, is
the leading bidder to buy Airbus's aircraft maintenance and
repair unit Vector Aerospace, Blooomberg reported, citing
sources.
METRO
Indicated 12.3 percent lower
A regional appeals court said on Thursday it has stopped
criminal proceedings against Thomas Middelhoff, the former head
of department store chain Karstadt's former owner.
HORNBACH HOLDING AG
No indication available
The home improvement chain owner reported a 6.1 percent rise
in first-quarter sales and affirmed its sales and earnings
forecasts for 2016/17.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 7.4 percent lower
The company said on Thursday it will invest about 40 million
euros to expand production capacity at its headquarters in
western Germany.
EX-DIVIDEND
STROEER SE - dividend 0.70 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq
+1.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -7.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Ifo business climate seen
at 107.5, current conditions seen at 114.0 and expectations seen
at 101.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
