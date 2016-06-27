FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The chief executive of Deutsche Bank says London will not die as a financial centre but it will become weaker after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The federal network supervisor (Bundesnetzagentur) sees some of Deutsche Post's tariffs for advertising letters as dumping prices and will issue a warning to the company this week about the practice, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

EON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

CEO Johannes Teyssen tells Bild newspaper the company's staffing needs to be adjusted to the fit its new structure. "E.ON has 40,000 employees. Overall, that's not going to change in the near term but we'll have to add in some areas and need fewer employees in others," Teyssen says.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The healthcare group has appointed finance chief Stephan Sturm as its new chief executive to replace long-serving boss Ulf Mark Schneider, who quadrupled sales during his 13 years in charge.

THYSSENKRUPP, BILFINGER

ThyssenKrupp indicated 2.0 percent higher

Bilfinger indicated 0.3 percent higher

Lars Foerberg, co-founder of activist investor Cevian, tells monthly Manager Magazin he is not satisfied with the current state of his investments in Germany.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen AG should offer European drivers similar compensation to what the German carmaker is expected to pay U.S. customers, Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told a newspaper on Sunday.

KUKA ABB

Kuka indicated 0.9 percent higher

* Kuka is on the brink of agreeing to an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs, a source close to the negotiations said.

* Power and automation company ABB Ltd has dismissed reports it could buy Kuka, the Swiss company's chief executive, Ulrich Spiesshofer, wrote in a memo to staff.

WIRECARD

Indicated 7.4 percent higher

Wirecard AG is negotiating with representatives of Alipay, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, about it taking a stake of up to 25 percent in the German banking software company, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - GOLDMAN SACHS cuts to "NEUTRAL" FROM "BUY"

DEUTSCHE BANK AG - JP MORGAN cuts to "NEUTRAL"

