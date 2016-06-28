FRANKFURT, June 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Volkswagen's settlement with nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel
owners and government regulators over polluting vehicles is
valued at more than $15 billion cash, two sources briefed on the
matter said on Monday. The settlement is to be announced on
Tuesday in Washington.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Some Deutsche Boerse shareholders are urging the exchanges
group to seek more favourable terms in its planned merger with
the London Stock Exchange Group after Britain's vote
last week to leave the European Union.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Nestle SA poached Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf
Mark Schneider to replace long-standing CEO Paul Bulcke, the
Swiss food giant said on Monday.
STADA
Indicated 4.0 percent higher
U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has acquired a stake in
Stada in a bid to force the German drugs manufacturer into a
merger deal, German daily Handelsblatt said.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIXT - Berenberg starts with "buy"; price target
59.50 euros
GFK - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen + 0.6 percent
m/m, -5.8 y/y.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq
-2.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.30 GMT.
