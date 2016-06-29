FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0817 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ATTACK AT ISTANBUL AIRPORT
Three suicide bombers opened fire then blew themselves up in
Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, killing 36
people and wounding close to 150 in what Turkey's prime minister
said appeared to have been an attack by Islamic State militants.
BREXIT
European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to
resolve the political and economic confusion unleashed by its
vote to leave the European Union last week, after the IMF said
the uncertainty could put pressure on global economic growth.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday
that central banks around the world should aim to align monetary
policies to mitigate "destabilising spillovers" between
economies.
MONSANTO BAYER
Bayer indicated 0.6 percent higher
Bayer's takeover target Monsanto is expected to publish
third-quarter earnings.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
German prosecutors have discontinued their investigations
into former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen for tax fraud
in connection with a carbon trading scheme, German Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Wednesday. Reuters was not immediately able
to verify the report.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Capital markets day with a focus on energy, oil and gas.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Volkswagen-owned Porsche expects to increase sales of the
redesigned Panamera sedan by at least a third next year, its
chief executive said, counting on enhanced digital features and
more efficient engines to boost demand for the 113,000-euro
($125,000) model.
On Tuesday, Volkswagen had agreed to paying $15.3 billion
after admitting it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for
years, agreeing to buy back vehicles from U.S. consumers and
provide funding that could benefit makers of cleaner
technologies.
KUKA
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
German robotics maker Kuka signed an investor agreement with
Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to
existing headquarters, factories and jobs.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication available
United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), in merger talks with
German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd, is holding an
extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed
business combination agreement.
SKW STAHL
No indication available
The German company is in talks with India's Somani Group
about a capital increase which will hand the Indian company at
least a 51-percent stake in SKW Stahl.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
PORSCHE SE - 1.01 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SAP - Credit Suisse raises target price to 90 eur,
outperform rating
SLM SOLUTIONS - Credit Suisse assumes coverage
with outperform
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq
+2.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale reached its highest level in nearly a
year heading into July, a survey showed on Wednesday, indicating
that private consumption will continue to drive growth in
Europe's biggest economy.
German June preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.2
percent m/m, +0.3 percent y/y. Preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT,
seen +0.2 percent m/m, +0.2 percent y/y.
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Tina Bellon)