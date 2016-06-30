BERLIN, June 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. seed producer Monsanto has demanded that Bayer increase its takeover offer by $10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell German business daily Handelsblatt.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

BMW is close to unveiling a development partnership for autonomous cars with Israeli collision detection software maker Mobileye and U.S. chip maker Intel, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander suffered the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests yet again this year, less than a week after Britain's shocking vote to leave the European Union sent their investors running for cover.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan still thinks the planned merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is a good idea, despite the British referendum result to leave the European Union.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Airline ticket prices will continue to fall as competition in the sector is growing, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper published on Wednesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Capital market day in London, at which RWE plans to present its new unit that is to be spun off to investors.

SIEMENS

Indicated flat

The engineering group's wind power and renewables unit is confident of maintaining its improved profit margin for the rest of the fiscal year to end-September, the head of the unit said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has called on VW to also compensate European drivers after the carmaker agreed to pay out up to $15.3 billion in the United States to settle claims over the diesel emissions scandal.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus Group and Safran have formally closed a deal to make the merger of their space launch activities fully operational, industry sources said.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

TAG Immobilien offered early conversion for all outstanding 5.50 percent convertible bonds.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The banking software company has taken its first step to enter the North American market by agreeing to buy Citi Prepaid Card Services for undisclosed terms, the two companies said on Wednesday.

GESCO AG

Indicated 5.1 percent lower

The company expects stable sales and lower profit for the 2016/2017 fiscal year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2015/2016.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PROSIEBEN SAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SOFTWARE AG - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - BARCLAYS cuts to "EQUALWEIGHT"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct, Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct

Time: 0636 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German May retail sales +0.9 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.

June unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.1 percent, seasonally adjusted jobless total is expected to fall by 5,000.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)