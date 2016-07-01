FRANKFURT, July 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Commerzbank is to cut over 100 positions in its New York
office in order to focus more on investment banking operations,
according to an internal interview with an executive seen by
Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The chief executive of peer Euronext Stephane
Boujnah told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper he doubts the merger
between Deutsche Boerse and the LSE can go ahead as
planned, due to higher uncertainties over Brexit and because
stock exchange deals tend to drag on and are never completed as
foreseen.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom has reshuffled its management board,
creating a new position for technology and innovation to focus
on the upcoming generation of networks.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A lawyer for Volkswagen said at a court hearing Thursday the
German automaker believed it could fix 85,000 polluting
3.0-liter VW, Audi and Porsche diesel cars and SUVs, a move that
could help the company avoid a second pricey vehicle buyback.
OSRAM
Share down 1.1 pct in early Frankfurt trade
Osram's Chief Executive Olaf Berlien will assume
responsibility for the German lighting group's finances from
Friday until the appointment of a new chief financial officer,
which will take place "shortly", Osram said on Thursday.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU should be
managable for Sartorius because the market for pharma and
biopharma products there is relatively stable, CEO Joachim
Kreuzburg tells Boersen-Zeitung.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company said Thursday it will buy back treasury shares
equivalent to up to 2.44 percent of its stock.
TUI
Share trading 1.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Tui CEO Fritz Joussen tells Focus magazine he still believes
in Turkey as a tourist destination after the Istanbul airport
attack but says the company also has enough capacity at other
destinations for customers wanting to re-book.
EX-DIVIDEND
PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER - JEFFERIES cuts to "UNDERPERFORM"
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - CREDIT SUISSE cuts to
"NEUTRAL"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei closes +0.68 pct
Shanghai stocks +0.23 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final German Jun manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at
54.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)