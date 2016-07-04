BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Germany's largest bank will not need a capital increase for
the foreseeable future, its chief executive told German magazine
Spiegel in an interview.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated flat
Shareholders of the London Stock Exchange will vote on
Monday on whether to back a $27 billion merger with Deutsche
Boerse, even though the deal may have to be tweaked following
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated flat
The cement producer said it has completed a 45-percent stake
purchase in Italcementi.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The carrier on Friday named Ulrik Svensson, chief executive
of Swedish industrial investment company Melker Schorling AB
as its new chief financial officer, to replace Simone
Menne, who resigned earlier this month.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
RWE has signed a seven and a half year deal with Qatargas
for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries into Europe, the
German utility said on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe needs to protect itself against Chinese steel
exports, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday
at a conference of his Social Democrat (SPD) party.
KUKA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German mechanical engineering group Voith has
decided to sell its 25.1 percent stake in robot maker Kuka
KU2G.DE to Chinese bidder Midea 000333.SZ for about 1.2 billion
euros ($1.3 billion), it said on Sunday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
VW's CEO rejected calls for the carmaker to compensate
customers in Europe over the 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal
along the lines of its $15 billion deal in the United States,
telling Welt am Sonntag a similar settlement would be
inappropriate and unaffordable.
Separately, brand chief Herbert Diess told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung he was not planning to resign even though he is the
subject of investigation by public prosecutors and that a
strategic turnaround will take up to 14 years.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker's development chief, Klaus Froehlich, expects
self-driving cars will be on the market by 2020, he told German
daily Handelsblatt.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
U.S. sales of luxury division Mercedes-Benz rose 1.5 percent
in June to 28,473 cars.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
MorphoSys received a milestone payment from Novartis for a
clinical phase 1 trial with a novel HuCAL antibody to treat
thrombosis. Financial details were not disclosed.
AIXTRON SE
Indicated 4 percent lower
Financial regulator BaFin has extended the submission period
for offer documents related to Fujian Grand Chip Investment's
takeover bid for the semiconductor equipment maker, the Chinese
firm said.
DEUTSCHE FORFAIT
Indicated unchanged
The trade finance specialist said the Cologne local court
has terminated insolvency proceedings.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct.
Time: 6.01 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
