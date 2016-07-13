FRANKFURT, July 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AIRBUS
Down 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Europe's Airbus on Tuesday cut the delivery target
for its A380 superjumbo to 12 a year from 2018, down from 27 in
2015 and about half what is projected for this year, to prevent
a glut of unsold planes as airlines shun the industry's
behemoths.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal quoted sources as saying
Honeywell International and Airbus had agreed to develop
an integrated system to keep jetliners from careening off the
ends of runways during landings.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Activist shareholder Active Ownership Capital has the
backing of about 20 percent of Stada's capital and is in
negotiations with shareholders holding another 10 percent,
investor newsletter Platow Brief said, citing no sources.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group announced a recommended cash offer for Poundland
under which shareholders would receive 222 pence per
Poundland share.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated unchanged
The property firm said it successfully concluded an offer
for early conversion of a convertible bond.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
