BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

The sportswear firm on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for two new buildings at its Herzogenaurach headquarters, including an office building for more than 2,000 workers.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The growing threat of hacking and a duty to protect data more stringently will accelerate demand for cyber insurance in Europe, the German group said on Wednesday, as it launched its first product aimed at the country's small-to-medium-sized manufacturers.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Seed company Monsanto Co, which rejected Bayer AG's buyout offer in May, is exploring various transactions, including the acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit, Bloomberg reported.

BMW, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

The two carmakers will source more parts in Thailand to increase competitiveness in Asia, Nikkei reported.

Separately, California's chief air regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposed recall plan from Volkswagen to fix 16,000 3.0-liter diesel Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches in the state equipped with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The lender will adjust to new conditions in Britain after the country's vote to leave the European Union and is feeling very well despite the referendum's result, management board member Sylvie Matherat said at a conference on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company's move to boost its presence in the U.S. makes the consumer goods group better valued than some peers for Royal London Asset Management's Andrea Williams.

LINDE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The industrial gases maker declined comment on a report by Handelsblatt, citing unidentified sources as saying that Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele's term will be extended by the supervisory board at a meeting in September.

AIRBUS

Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that its decision to cut production of the world's biggest passenger jet, the A380, would not badly hurt the group, while bracing for fresh losses on a second flagship European project.

Separately, the head of its helicopter division said Airbus had no plans to scrap its Super Puma helicopter in the wake of a crash that killed 13 people in Norway, but he warned the market would remain weak at least until the end of 2017.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The spectacles retailer reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.

HELLA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The automotive supplier reported a 7 percent rise in fiscal full-year adjusted operating profit. On an unadjusted basis, EBIT was down 2.3 percent.

KION

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker extended Chief Executive Gordon Riske's contract by five years to 2022.

KUKA

Indicated unchanged

The robotics maker expects no regulatory hurdles to its takeover by China's Midea Group, Chief Executive Till Reuter told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 5.3 percent higher

The business software maker raised its outlook for full-year profit after posting higher first-half sales, citing a strong project pipeline for the July-December period.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

SAF-Holland is making an all-cash offer for Haldex , valuing the Swedish brake systems maker at 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($495 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF JULY 18:

IN: DEUTSCHE BOERSE (tendered shares)

OUT: DEUTSCHE BOERSE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FIELMANN - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

SUEDZUCKER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 8.4824 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)