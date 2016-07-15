FRANKFURT, July 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 pct lower

Daimler indicated unchanged

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

European sales of Volkswagen cars dipped in June, a month of rising demand in most large markets which helped rival volume brands Renault, Fiat, Mazda, Kia and Hyundai post double digit percentage sales gains.

Separately, Britain should consider prosecuting Volkswagen over the diesel emissions scandal, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday, accusing the government of being too slow to decide whether the German automaker broke the law.

In addition, VW's Audi is planning to build plug-in hybrids in all of its factories, German magazine Focus reported, citing an interview with Audi CEO Rupert Stadler.

BAYER

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The German drug and crop chemical group unveiled details on Thursday of a sweetened $64 billion acquisition offer for Monsanto Co as it seeks to put the U.S. seed company under pressure to engage further.

KUKA

Indicated unchanged

Last day for Kuka shareholders to accept Midea's takeover offer for Kuka.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

The group said second-quarter net sales, adjusted for currency effects, fell 6.3 percent to 579 million euros ($644.14 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined to 21.2 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DMG MORI AG - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

FIELMANN - dividend 1.75 eur/shr

SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

FREENET - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell"

ADLER REAL ESTATE - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks flat at 0619 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.8989 euros)