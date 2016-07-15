BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
FRANKFURT, July 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 pct lower
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
European sales of Volkswagen cars dipped in June, a month of rising demand in most large markets which helped rival volume brands Renault, Fiat, Mazda, Kia and Hyundai post double digit percentage sales gains.
Separately, Britain should consider prosecuting Volkswagen over the diesel emissions scandal, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday, accusing the government of being too slow to decide whether the German automaker broke the law.
In addition, VW's Audi is planning to build plug-in hybrids in all of its factories, German magazine Focus reported, citing an interview with Audi CEO Rupert Stadler.
BAYER
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The German drug and crop chemical group unveiled details on Thursday of a sweetened $64 billion acquisition offer for Monsanto Co as it seeks to put the U.S. seed company under pressure to engage further.
KUKA
Indicated unchanged
Last day for Kuka shareholders to accept Midea's takeover offer for Kuka.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
The group said second-quarter net sales, adjusted for currency effects, fell 6.3 percent to 579 million euros ($644.14 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined to 21.2 million.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DMG MORI AG - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
FIELMANN - dividend 1.75 eur/shr
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
FREENET - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell"
ADLER REAL ESTATE - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks flat at 0619 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.