FRANKFURT, July 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
TURKEY
Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of a
failed military coup on Sunday, taking the number of people
rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the
government said it was in control of the country and economy.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Allianz set aside 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.8-3.3
billion) for acquisitions in the euro zone this year and will
use the funds to buy back shares if no takeover targets are
found, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told
Boersen-Zeitung.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Shareholder Henderson Global Investors is demanding that
Bayer hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to take a vote
on a planned takeover of Monsanto.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Lufthansa and tour operators Thomas Cook and TUI resumed
flights from Germany to Turkey on Sunday, where 200,000 Germans
are on summer holiday, following the failed coup against
President Tayyip Erdogan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The broadcaster has about 500 million euros in its war chest
for acquisitions, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told German
daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's RWE has solid funding until the end of the decade,
Chief Executive Peter Terium told a Sunday newspaper, brushing
aside concerns over the utility's financial health.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Iran opened talks with Siemens and Rolls-Royce over
energy investments, the Financial Times reported, adding no
deals had been struck.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen executives in the United States have promised
restitution within a month for American franchise dealers
damaged by the carmaker's diesel scandal, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing dealers.
AIRBUS
Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The first delivery of a new version of Airbus's A320 jet to
Pegasus Airlines has been postponed following the thwarted coup
attempt in Turkey, the European planemaker said on Saturday.
Separately, Iran has expanded its search for aircraft and is
looking to order dozens more jets while it continues to try to
overcome hurdles to deals worth some $50 billion with Airbus and
Boeing, Iranian officials and Western industry sources said.
KION
Up 3.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The forklift truck maker affirmed its full-year guidance
after reporting a 21 percent rise in second-quarter operating
profit.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 7.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The container shipping group slashed its operating profit
guidance for the year, saying freight rates were significantly
weaker than expected.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF JULY 18:
IN: DEUTSCHE BOERSE (tendered shares)
OUT: DEUTSCHE BOERSE
EX-DIVIDEND
DMG MORI AG - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
