FRANKFURT, July 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company said late Tuesday that its offer for Monsanto
was not subject to any conditions on financing, responding to
the U.S. firm's rejection of its sweetened offer.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The carmaker said government approval for the sale of 2017
diesel models has been delayed pending testing by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, adding it did not have a
completion date for the testing.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
S&P revised the bank's outlook to negative, saying that
operating conditions may challenge the execution of its
strategy.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Post may face a bill of around 100 million euros
($110 million) in back taxes following a court decision last
year on value added tax payments, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported, citing postal association BBD.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The carrier's budget unit Eurowings is in talks over taking
over some of Air Berlin's operations on routes outside of
Duesseldorf and Berlin, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
Sources told Reuters Lufthansa was not likely to be interested
in loss-making Air Berlin.
SAP
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
Europe's largest software company reported better then
expected quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a
rise in software licenses, especially in Europe.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Full Q2 results due. The company already published
preliminary results on July 13 and hiked its operating profit
margin guidance for 2016.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July producer prices +0.4 pct m/m, -2.2 pct y/y. Had
been seen +0.2 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.
