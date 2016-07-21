FRANKFURT, July 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep rates
firmly on hold on Thursday but will have to address an ever
growing list of obstacles that threaten once again to derail its
efforts to revive growth and inflation.
TURKEY
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of
emergency on Wednesday as he widened a crackdown against
thousands of members of the security forces, judiciary, civil
service and academia after a failed military coup.
BASF, E.ON
BASF indicated unchanged
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent lower
The European Commission, which is due to rule on Russia's
plans to pump more gas to Germany via a land link from its Nord
Stream pipeline, says it needs more details from German
regulators before making a decision.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The car and truck maker reported full second-quarter
financial results, which showed that the return on sales at
Mercedes-Benz Cars shrank to 6.4 percent from 10.5 percent a
year earlier.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 4.2 percent lower
Germany's largest airline on Wednesday cut its full-year
profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined
significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater
political and economic uncertainty".
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The utility's municipal shareholders, who own 24 percent of
RWE, demand that management present a clear strategy for the old
RWE and its legacy burdens, at the latest right after the
flotation of RWE's Innogy unit, their head Ernst Gerlach told
Boersen-Zeitung.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
U.S. investor Oaktree has reduced its stake in
German real estate group Alstria Office by placing 10.72 million
shares, a stake of seven percent, with institutional investors,
two people familiar with the transaction said.
KRONES
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Krones affirmed its guidance for 2016 after posting a 3.1
percent rise in first-half pretax profit.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 5.1 percent higher
The company reported second quarter revenues of 157.2
million euros and said it expected the figure for the third
quarter to come to between 150 and 160 million.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The group said it added 595,000 subscribers in the second
quarter and confirmed its EBITDA outlook for 2016 and 2017.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it expected its annual sales to rise to 205
to 220 million euros in 2017, up from a forecast 175 to 182
million this year.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said it still expected its EBITA to fall by 5 to
10 percent this year, as it reported first-half financial
results.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication available
Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Hapag-Lloyd
to "stable" from "positive" and confirmed its B2 rating.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer reported a 31 percent rise
in second-quarter sales, beating consensus for a 26 percent
increase.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COVESTRO - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from
"overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 6.01 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
The German economy remains on a solid growth path due to
strong domestic demand, but external risks have increased after
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
