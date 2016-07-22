BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0625 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
BMW denied it was considering building a new electric car
battery factory in Thailand. Thailand's industry minister had
said earlier construction on such a plant was likely to start in
the middle of next year with an investment of 2 billion baht
($57 million).
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The supervisory board appointed Britta Seeger to the
company's management board. Seeger becomes head of sales at
Mercedes-Benz Cars for three years starting January 2017,
replacing Ola Kaellenius who will become the division's R&D
chief.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The lender and BHF Bank are tangled up in a scandal
connected with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, German
business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing
documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The healthcare group's bid for Pfizer's pump
division is said to stall on valuation, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday.
KUKA
Indicated unchanged
The robotics maker said earnings before interest and tax
this year will be reduced by about 30 million euros ($33
million) due to the takeover by China's Midea Group Co Ltd
.
STADA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The generic drugmaker said it has no knowledge of investor
Active Ownership Capital's (AOC) stake exceeding 5.05 percent.
AOC is questioning Stada's biosimilars business and wants
the company to cut 100 million euros of costs per year,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday, without
citing the source of the information.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 7 percent lower
The auto parts supplier lowered its full-year profit
guidance after second-quarter earnings fell on high fixed costs
at one of its divisions.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ELRINGKLINGER - Berenberg cuts to "hold", lowers
price target to 18 from 28 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.42 pct, S&P 500 -0.36 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.09 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.67 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 53.5 vs 54.5, Services PMI seen at 53.2 vs 53.7,
Composite at 53.7 vs 54.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 34.8900 baht)
($1 = 0.9068 euros)
