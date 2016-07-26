FRANKFURT, July 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A U.S. judge on Monday said Deutsche Bank AG must face part
of a lawsuit claiming it deceived investors who bought more than
$5.4 billion of preferred securities by concealing its exposure
to the fast-deteriorating subprime mortgage market.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE LSE
Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.3 percent lower
Last day for shareholders of German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse to approve merger with the London Stock Exchange
Group. Deadline for minimum 60 percent approval at midnight
German time (2200 GMT). Deutsche Boerse yesterday said that
58.06 percent of shares have been tendered.
E.ON RWE
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher
German utility E.ON will commission JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley to coordinate the initial public offering of its 53
percent of its spinoff Uniper, while utility Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs will handle the market listing of 10 percent of
RWE's Innogy, German Boersen Zeitung reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco is due
to hold a hearing to decide on whether to grant preliminary
approval to U.S. diesel emissions settlements. If granted, he
would hold a later hearing to give final approval.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
The bank's second-quarter operating profit dropped to 342
million euros ($375.82 million), from 419 million euros in the
year-earlier period and its core tier one ratio fell to 11.5
percent in the second quarter.
COVESTRO
No indication available
Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to
divest, lifted its outlook for sales volume growth at its main
businesses after reporting better-than-expected earnings.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) seen up 3.5 percent at 119 million euros. Poll:
STADA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
An activist investor pushed to tighten its grip over Stada
on Monday by opposing the appointment of four supervisory board
members at the German generic drugmaker, instead nominating four
new non-executive directors.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
Comdirect bank reported half-year results, saying its pretax
profit was at 87.9 million euros and it generated a total income
of 216.1 million euros in the first six months of the year.
KONTRON
No indication available
The maker of embedded computing systems fired its chief
executive and withdrew its annual guidance, citing
weaker-than-expected revenues in the second quarter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KUKA - Jefferies raises to "HOLD" from
"UNDERPERFORM"
GEA - Jefferies raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
KION Jefferies cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 5.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9100 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Tina Bellon)