FRANKFURT, July 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The chemical company's adjusted operating profit dropped 16
percent in the second quarter, hurt by a slump in oil and gas
unit and by weak demand for its agricultural pesticides.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The drugmaker easily surpassed second-quarter earnings
expectations and raised its full-year guidance on strong gains
in stroke prevention pill Xarelto and anti-blindness drug Eylea.
Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
enhanced warnings of side effects of a group of strong
antibiotics including Bayer's Cipro extended-release tablets and
limited their use to patients with no alternatives.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bank warned that deeper cuts may be needed to turn
around the lender after revenues fell sharply in the second
quarter as the low interest rate environment and volatile
markets weighed on the business.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its
shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock
Exchange Group, with the German exchange operator
reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the
2200 GMT deadline.
Q2 results expected after market close. The German exchange
operator is expected to report a 1 percent drop in earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 268 million euros. Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Volkswagen AG's $14.7 billion settlement of its U.S. diesel
emissions cheating scandal cleared another legal hurdle on
Tuesday, as a federal judge gave the automaker preliminary
approval to buy back up to 475,000 vehicles.
AIRBUS
Up 1.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group took over 1.4 billion euros in fresh
charges for its troubled A400M military airlifter and its
delayed A350 jetliner, but reaffirmed its targets as it posted
lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
FRAPORT
German air traffic controllers' union GdF must pay airport
operator Fraport damages for a labour strike held in 2012, a
German court ruled on Tuesday, reversing a lower court's ruling.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
H1 results expected.
JUNGHEINRICH
The forklift truck maker has had a better run in the second
quarter than in the first, its Chief Executive Hans-Georg Frey
told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that orders had risen and the
group's order book was full for around the next five months.
KION
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German forklift truck maker reported full quarterly
results. It had already affirmed its 2016 goals and reported a
jump in second-quarter operating profit.
OSRAM
Down 5.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting group reported a 13 percent rise in its
third-quarter operating profit, saying pull-forward effects from
the sale of its lamps unit boosted revenues.
Osram said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell Ledvance, a
general lighting lamps business it has carved out, to a Chinese
consortium for more than 400 million euros ($439 million).
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to pay a higher
dividend for 2016 as it reported better-than-expected quarterly
core earnings, reaping the fruits of the intergration of E-Plus,
which it bought almost two years ago.
PUMA
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The sportswear firm reported a stronger-than-expected rise
in second quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by the European
soccer championships in which its sponsored player Antoine
Griezmann of France was the top scorer.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Vossloh lowered its 2016 sales guidance after reporting
first-half results.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company announced a partnership with Fintech Group
to create digital banking services in Europe.
SHW AG
Down 13 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group cut its 2016 sales outlook to between 410 million
euros and 430 million down from 440-460 million euros
previously. SHW still expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA at the lower
end of 43-47 million euro range.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SARTORIUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lifts
target price to 73 euros from 68.75 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.5 pct.
Time: 4.44 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood among German consumers weakened slightly heading
into August as shoppers felt less optimistic about the prospects
for Europe's largest economy after Britons voted in June to
leave the European Union.
German June import prices +0.5 pct m/m, -4.6 pct y/y. Had
been seen +0.6 pct m/m, -4.6 pct y/y.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)