BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The sporting goods maker raised its guidance for 2016, saying it now expected net income from continuing operations to rise by 35 to 39 percent this year, compared with a previous outlook for a 25 percent increase.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher

British car production rose 10 percent year-on-year in June, according to figures released on Thursday, but manufacturers said growth was in jeopardy if Britain failed to secure unfettered access to the European single market.

Separately, Volkswagen's full Q2 results due. The carmaker already reported key figures on July 20, saying its first-half operating profit before one-off items rose 7 percent.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The exchange operator said it was on course to reach its 2016 earnings target after net revenue rose 10 percent in the second quarter, helped by higher derivatives trading linked to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The so-called 5G high-speed mobile phone technology will be ready for operation in three years at the earliest, the head of technology at the company's U.S. division T-Mobile said.

Separately, T-Mobile US Inc reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year subscriber growth forecast, as the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier posted customer gains that surpassed expectations.

LINDE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The world's biggest industrial gases company saw operating earnings decline 6.2 percent in the second quarter on shrinking sales in Asia and Europe.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa reported a 42 percent rise in net profit to 138 million euros in the first half of this year, and raised its forecasts for sales and earnings for 2016.

AIRBUS

Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Group has agreed with European governments a process for regaining access to export credits, paving the way for unblocking a system halted this year over poor transparency in the use of intermediaries, it said on Wednesday.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company affirmed its guidance for the year after reporting a net profit of 42.8 million euros for the first half of the year.

GEA

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The company posted record core earnings in the second quarter and said its strong order backlog was an excellent basis for it to reach its full-year guidance.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The construction firm reported a 12 percent rise in first-half orders, helped by overseas projects, as second-quarter operational net profit beat analyst expectations.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The specialty chemicals maker said core profit at its key polysilicon unit more than halved in the second quarter, after results last year were inflated by damages payments from solar customers that terminated their contracts.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 8.2 percent lower

Dialog reported a drop in second-quarter sales and operating profit as ongoing softness in the smartphone market continued to weigh.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported full second-quarter results. It had already published preliminary figures on July 14, saying EBIT was flat at 21.2 million euros.

NORDEX

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The wind turbine maker raised its profit margin guidance for 2016, pointing to higher earnings following the takeover of Acciona's wind power business earlier this year.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q2 results due after U.S. market close. Adjusted EBIT seen down 17 percent at $65.5 million. Poll:

SILTRONIC

Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company reported a small profit for the second quarter but warned that its hedging costs would rise if the post-Brexit euro-yen exchange rate persisted.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 9.9 percent lower

The company expects revenue to decline to around 160 million euros next year from 170-180 million this year as difficult market conditions are weighing on orders.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The company said it expects further growth in the second half of the year after profit and sales each jumped by about a third in the second quarter.

DIC ASSET

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company bought a retail property portfolio worth 220 million euros for a planned investment fund.

GRENKE

Up 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company raised its guidance for 2016 net profit as it reported first-half financial results.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The real estate company said it had acquired another major retail portfolio, with a purchase price of more than 200 million euros.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company reported a jump in first-half EBITDA to 95.3 million euros from 78.4 million and affirmed its guidance.

ENBW

Down 3.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

H1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Evercore ISI raises to "buy" from "hold", hikes target price to 180 euros from 115 euros

ALLIANZ - Commerzbank reinitiates with "buy" rating, 145 euros price target

MUNICH RE - Commerzbank reinitiates with "reduce" rating, 150 euros price target

RWE - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell", lifts target price to 16 euros from 10.50 euros

HANNOVER RE - Commerzbank initiates with "reduce" rating, 85 euros price target

JUNGHEINRICH - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy" - trader

OSRAM LICHT AG - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight", lowers target price to 36 from 43 euros

TALANX - Commerzbank reinitiates with "hold", 28.50 euros price target

GFT TECHNOLOGIES - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", raises target price to 25 euros from 22.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.33 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen -3,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 6.1 pct.

German seasonally adjusted ILO employment was up by 46,000 in June.

Preliminary German July inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 m/m, +0.3 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

