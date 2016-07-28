BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The sporting goods maker raised its guidance for 2016,
saying it now expected net income from continuing operations to
rise by 35 to 39 percent this year, compared with a previous
outlook for a 25 percent increase.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
British car production rose 10 percent year-on-year in June,
according to figures released on Thursday, but manufacturers
said growth was in jeopardy if Britain failed to secure
unfettered access to the European single market.
Separately, Volkswagen's full Q2 results due. The carmaker
already reported key figures on July 20, saying its first-half
operating profit before one-off items rose 7 percent.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The exchange operator said it was on course to reach its
2016 earnings target after net revenue rose 10 percent in the
second quarter, helped by higher derivatives trading linked to
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The so-called 5G high-speed mobile phone technology will be
ready for operation in three years at the earliest, the head of
technology at the company's U.S. division T-Mobile said.
Separately, T-Mobile US Inc reported quarterly
results that beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year
subscriber growth forecast, as the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier
posted customer gains that surpassed expectations.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The world's biggest industrial gases company saw operating
earnings decline 6.2 percent in the second quarter on shrinking
sales in Asia and Europe.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa reported a 42
percent rise in net profit to 138 million euros in the first
half of this year, and raised its forecasts for sales and
earnings for 2016.
AIRBUS
Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group has agreed with European governments a
process for regaining access to export credits, paving the way
for unblocking a system halted this year over poor transparency
in the use of intermediaries, it said on Wednesday.
DMG MORI
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company affirmed its guidance for the year after
reporting a net profit of 42.8 million euros for the first half
of the year.
GEA
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The company posted record core earnings in the second
quarter and said its strong order backlog was an excellent basis
for it to reach its full-year guidance.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The construction firm reported a 12 percent rise in
first-half orders, helped by overseas projects, as
second-quarter operational net profit beat analyst expectations.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The specialty chemicals maker said core profit at its key
polysilicon unit more than halved in the second quarter, after
results last year were inflated by damages payments from solar
customers that terminated their contracts.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 8.2 percent lower
Dialog reported a drop in second-quarter sales and operating
profit as ongoing softness in the smartphone market continued to
weigh.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company reported full second-quarter results. It had
already published preliminary figures on July 14, saying EBIT
was flat at 21.2 million euros.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The wind turbine maker raised its profit margin guidance for
2016, pointing to higher earnings following the takeover of
Acciona's wind power business earlier this year.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q2 results due after U.S. market close. Adjusted EBIT seen
down 17 percent at $65.5 million. Poll:
SILTRONIC
Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company reported a small profit for the second quarter
but warned that its hedging costs would rise if the post-Brexit
euro-yen exchange rate persisted.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 9.9 percent lower
The company expects revenue to decline to around 160 million
euros next year from 170-180 million this year as difficult
market conditions are weighing on orders.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The company said it expects further growth in the second
half of the year after profit and sales each jumped by about a
third in the second quarter.
DIC ASSET
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate company bought a retail property portfolio
worth 220 million euros for a planned investment fund.
GRENKE
Up 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company raised its guidance for 2016 net profit as it
reported first-half financial results.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The real estate company said it had acquired another major
retail portfolio, with a purchase price of more than 200 million
euros.
TAKKT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company reported a jump in first-half EBITDA to 95.3
million euros from 78.4 million and affirmed its guidance.
ENBW
Down 3.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
H1 results due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Evercore ISI raises to "buy" from
"hold", hikes target price to 180 euros from 115 euros
ALLIANZ - Commerzbank reinitiates with "buy"
rating, 145 euros price target
MUNICH RE - Commerzbank reinitiates with "reduce"
rating, 150 euros price target
RWE - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell",
lifts target price to 16 euros from 10.50 euros
HANNOVER RE - Commerzbank initiates with "reduce"
rating, 85 euros price target
JUNGHEINRICH - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from
"buy" - trader
OSRAM LICHT AG - Barclays cuts to "underweight"
from "equal weight", lowers target price to 36 from 43 euros
TALANX - Commerzbank reinitiates with "hold",
28.50 euros price target
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - UBS raises to "buy" from
"neutral", raises target price to 25 euros from 22.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.33 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen -3,000
seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 6.1 pct.
German seasonally adjusted ILO employment was up by 46,000
in June.
Preliminary German July inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI
seen +0.2 m/m, +0.3 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.3 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)