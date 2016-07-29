FRANKFURT, July 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.9 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent higher
European stress test results due at 2000 GMT.
Separately, the executive director of the European Banking
Authority (EBA) told German media on Thursday that Europe's
banking sector was in need of further repairs.
BAYER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
A New York federal judge has ruled in favor of Bayer against
nearly 1,300 lawsuits filed by women who say they suffered
internal injuries from the company's Mirena intra-uterine
contraceptive device.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
German law office Stoll & Sauer said it would seek the
compensation for haulers, truck buyers and truck leasers who
were damaged by European truck makers' price collusion in a
cartel that European antitrust regulators fined with a record
2.93 billion euros in mid-July. Daimler received the biggest
fine at 1.01 billion euros.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Results due from the lender's Postbank unit.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange
will only decide by the end of the year on how to go
about their planned merger in light of the British vote to leave
the European Union, German Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Deutsche Boerse separately said it was girding for an
in-depth investigation by EU competition authorities of its
planned $27 billion merger with LSE.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The cement maker brushed off the uncertainty surrounding
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and confirmed its
full-year guidance on Friday as it reported better-than-expected
core profit for the second quarter.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A merger of the industrial group's European steel business
with Tata Steel would not make any sense as it would
not solve the problem of overcapacity, Thyssenkrupp supervisory
board member and labour leader Wilhelm Segerath told
Boersen-Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Trucks unit MAN reported first-half results and
affirmed its guidance for the year.
Results also due from premium unit Audi.
Also, Toyota Motor Corp reported a drop in first-half
vehicle sales on Thursday following a series of production
stoppages, falling behind Volkswagen which became the world's
top-selling carmaker in the first six months of 2016 despite its
emissions scandal.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German industrial services group has won a contract
worth several million euros to help expand a refinery in Iran,
German Handelsblatt reported on late Thursday, citing a company
spokesperson.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The drug maker's supervisory board has started talks to
negotiate a permanent exit of Harmut Retzlaff, its chief
executive who has taken leave of absence due to illness,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
Separately, activist investor Active Ownership Capital said
financial watchdog BaFin had asked it to provide information on
its activities regarding Stada following speculation in media
reports.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The software maker said it expected its 2016 revenues and
adjusted EBITDA to reach the upper end of its forecast range
after posting consensus-beating second-quarter results.
QIAGEN
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The company said it was on track for continued acceleration
in the second half of the year and to reach its 2016 targets, as
it reported second-quarter financial results.
The company also said it planned to return capital of $300
million to shareholders by the end of 2017.
RIB SOFTWARE
Up 3.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The software maker reported second-quarter net profit of 3.4
million euros, bang in line with consensus.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Citigroup cuts to "sell"
WACKER CHEMIE - Citigroup cuts to "sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June retail sales 0.1 pct m/m, +2.7 pct y/y. Had been
seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)