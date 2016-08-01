FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Germany's flagship lender scraped through the European
Union's banking stress test, showing a reading of 7.8 percent in
the adverse scenario, just above the 7.5 percent that analysts
had seen as a threshold because of its designation by regulators
as one the world's systemically most important banks.
Deutsche's Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis told Frankfurt
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung: "The stress test has shown: There is
no reason for a capital hike."
Separately, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that some
Deutsche Bank managers had filed lawsuits at a Frankfurt labour
court seeking to have frozen bonuses worth 1 to 2 million euros
($1.1-2.2 million) paid out.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The second-largest German bank showed a capital strength
measure of 7.4 percent in the adverse scenario of the bank
stress test, ranking it eighth from the bottom among 51 European
lenders tested against a theoretical economic shock.
BAYER
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Bayer will halt future U.S. sales of flubendiamide
insecticides that can be used on more than 200 crops after
losing a fight with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
flubendiamide is marketed in the United States as Belt.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The airport operator is selling a stake in the St Petersburg
airport to Qatar. The deal, from which it expects to generate a
gain of 30-40 million euros, will help offset weakening revenues
at hubs like Frankfurt and Antalya and allows for a confirmation
of its 2016 earnings forecast, it said on Sunday.
NORMA
No indication available
The car parts maker is on the lookout for acquisitions, but
does not want a gearing of more than 2.5 times, meaning that
purely debt-financed transactions of up to 180 million euros are
possible, CFO Michael Schneider told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The lubricant maker's first-half earnings before interest
and tax grew 7 percent to 183 million euros. It reiterated its
full-year outlook.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The biotech firm confirmed its full-year guidance and
reported a loss before interest and tax of 19.2 million euros.
HYPOPORT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Full H1 results. The company already published preliminary
figures on July 15, saying its EBIT rose about 20 percent to 11
million euros in the first six months of 2016.
PORSCHE SE
No indication available
The investment company that holds a stake in VW said net
liquidity stood at 1.32 billion euros as per June 30 and
first-half net profit was 980 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MERCK KGAA - Morgan Stanley raises to
"equal-weight" from "underweight"
QIAGEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 0639 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July Markit/BMW Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 53.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger)