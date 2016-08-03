BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Investors pulled less than $200 million in July from the Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the largest bond funds in the world, following about $800 million of cash withdrawals the previous month, Pimco said on its website Tuesday.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.1 higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Automakers reported U.S. vehicle sales for July. BMW brand sales were down 4.4 percent at 25,777 vehicles, Mercedes-Benz deliveries rose 3.6 percent to 28,523 vehicles. Volkswagen sales were down to 28,785 vehicles from 31,300 in the year-earlier period.

Also, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it has approved the sale of new 2017 model year BMW diesel vehicles in the United States after a thorough review.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 0.7 percent at 1.24 billion euros ($1.39 billion). Poll:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE said it was selling its long-distance bus unit to market leader Flixbus due to tough competition after it reported second quarter results on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Stakeholder Lower Saxony expressed scepticism about the prospects for success of damages action planned by the state of Bavaria against the carmaker over its emissions scandal.

The head of Volkswagen's China operations said a planned expiry of tax breaks for small engine cars would hit its sales in the country next year, adding that the auto industry was keen to see an extension of the measure.

AIRBUS

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's defence ministry on Tuesday said it is asking for 12.7 million in damages from Airbus Group for delays in the delivery of a fourth A400M military transport plane that it received last month.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

The publisher cut is 2016 sales guidance on Wednesday as it expected a further decline of circulation revenues and a negative impact from divestments.

KUKA

Indicated 1 percent lower

The industrial robot maker affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported first-half results.

NORMA

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The automotive supplier affirmed its 2016 guidance for organic sales growth of 2 to 5 percent and an EBITA margin of more than 17 percent as it reported quarterly results that met expectations.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 1 percent lower

The group slashed its sales guidance for the year, citing uncertainties following the Brexit vote, a weak development of the Italian market as well as a slower stabilisation in Malaysia and further strong declines in China.

DIC ASSET

Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group hiked its guidance for 2016, citing successful acquisitions, as it reported first-half financial results.

RATIONAL

Indicated unchanged

The company affirmed its guidance for the year as it reported flat first-half operating earnings.

ENBW

Down 3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Canadian energy firm Enbridge has won the auction for a stake in EnBW's Hohe See, one of Europe's largest offshore wind power projects, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

ADLER MODEMAERKTE

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The fashion retailer said revenue may drop below year-ago levels after a decline in first-half revenue and profit.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

LINDE - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight"

SUEDZUCKER - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "underperform", lifts target price to 30 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI for July due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.6, composite PMI seen flat at 55.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

