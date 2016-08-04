BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

Adidas reported an improvement in second-quarter sales and profitability at the golf business it is trying to sell, helping support the more bullish forecast for 2016 it gave last week.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated unchanged

The consumer goods company confirmed its guidance for 2016 though said it remains cautious after reporting second quarter results.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Intercontinental Exchange was "fortunate" to have scrapped a potential counterbid for the London Stock Exchange in May, ahead of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the head of the New York Stock Exchange operator said on Wednesday.

Separately, H1 results from LSE Group.

E.ON

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

E.ON may book writedowns related to Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit it plans to spin off in September, a spokesman said, responding to a report that Germany's No.1 utility faces billions of euros in impairments.

MERCK

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The German drugs and chemicals maker on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings outlook after strong growth at its lab supplies business boosted second-quarter results. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The broadcaster reported a higher than expected second quarter core profit as its digital acquisitions started to pay off on the back of a positive economy in its German-speaking markets.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

The industrial group lifted its full-year earnings forecast for the second time this year and raised its cost-savings target after most of its businesses beat expectations for quarterly results.

DUERR

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The company lifted its forecast for 2016 order intake after reporting Q2 order intake up 4.5 pct.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The airport operator lowered its forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport after attacks deterred travellers, it said on Thursday.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The reinsurer said it was on track to reach its full year net profit goal despite lower than expected net profit in the second quarter due to higher claims and lower investment income.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.3 pct lower

The company reported a 10 percent rise in sales in H1 and said it expects further improvements in group earnings in 2016.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The group said its first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 23 percent to 103 million euros.

STADA

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The new chief executive of the embattled German drugmaker, promoted to the top job after his predecessor took sick leave, is pushing to make his mark on the 120 year-old company, trying not to get sidetracked by a shareholder group grasping for control of the group.

Also, Stada posted better than expected core earnings in the first half, helped by more favourable regulation of the German generic drug market.

COMPUGROUP

Indicated unchanged

The company confirmed its 2016 outlook after reporting second-quarter EBITDA of 29.9 mln eur.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.2 pct higher

The company said it had achieved a clinical development milestone as part of its alliance with Bayer in edometriosis.

BAYWA

Indicated 1.7 pct higher

The company said it expected to increase revenues and earnings this year because business should improve in the second half of the year.

BIOTEST

Indicated 8.6 pct lower

The company said its tax assessments for the years 2005 through 2008 had been changed, leading to liabilities totalling around 20 million euros.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The company confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting H1 net profit up at 20 mln eur.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The automotive supplier confirmed the lowered 2016 guidance it gave at the end of last month as it reported second quarter results.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The German steel distributor is to start a new restructuring programme for its European operations aimed at adding 30 million euros to its core earnings over the next three years, it said on Thursday. Poll:

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 8.5 pct lower

The company cut its sales and profit forecasts for the year, saying that high-risk markets such as Russia, South Africa, Turkey and Britain were generating increasing levels of uncertainty in Europe.

WASHTEC

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

Full Q2 results due. The company said on Monday that its first-half EBITDA rose to 20 millino euros from 18.6 in the year-earlier period and affirmed its guidance.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

