FRANKFURT Aug 5 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
ALLIANZ
Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 24 percent at 1.53
billion euros ($1.70 billion). Poll:
BAYER
Bayer has signed confidentiality agreements to conduct due
diligence on Monsanto Co.'s financial accounts, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter, a crucial step
that could pave the way for the German company to raise its $55
billion takeover offer for the U.S. agrochemicals giant. Bayer
and Monsanto declined comment.
DAIMLER
Monthly delivery figures for Mercedes-Benz due.
EVONIK
Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) seen down 17 percent at
549 million euros. Poll:
HUGO BOSS
Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 48 percent at 36.4
million euros. Poll:
SUESS MICROTEC
Full Q2 results due. The company last week cut its guidance
for 2016 order intake following a 5 percent drop in quarterly
orders.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct
m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)