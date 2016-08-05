(Adds stock market indications)
FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The German insurer reported a larger-than-expected 46
percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hit by higher
damage claims, weak asset management performance and a writedown
on the sale its South Korean business.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bayer has signed confidentiality agreements to conduct due
diligence on Monsanto's financial accounts, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The step could
pave the way for the German company to raise its $55 billion
takeover offer for the U.S. agrochemicals giant. Bayer and
Monsanto declined comment.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche
Bank's U.S. asset management unit has left the company, two
people familiar with the matter said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Monthly delivery figures for Mercedes-Benz due.
Mercedes-Benz is planning its own line of electric vehicles,
Bloomberg reported.
EVONIK
Up 3.7 percent in pre-market trading
The chemicals group said it now is aiming for the upper half
of its previous target range of 2 to 2.2 billion euros
($2.2-$2.45 billion) in 2016 adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The fashion group reported quarterly net profit fell 84
percent to 11 million euros on sales down 4 percent to 622
million. The net profit missed average analyst forecasts for 36
million, while sales were ahead of consensus for 611 million.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The defence group is setting up a tank joint venture with
Turkish truck maker BMC and Malaysian defence firm Etika, a
company spokesman told daily Die Welt.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group confirmed its outlook despite a weak set of
results in the first half.
GFK
Indicated 14 percent lower
The group said it is adjusting its 2016 guidance after
earninngs in the first six months came in below the prior year's
figures.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO : BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO
9.50 EUROS FROM 9 EUROS; RATING SELL
HAPAG LLOYD : BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 26
EUROS FROM 31 EUROS; RATING BUY
FRESENIUS : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71.30
EUROS FROM 70.55 EUROS; RATING BUY
BEIERSDORF : GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 84
EUROS FROM 85 EUROS ; RATING NEUTRAL
PFEIFFER VACUUM : HSBC CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY
FRAPORT : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 57.5 EUROS FROM
60 EUROS
FREENET : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 25 EUROS
FROM 24 EUROS
RHEINMETALL : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 62 EUROS
FROM 67 EUROS
SLM SOLUTIONS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 32
EUROS FROM 27 EUROS
ADIDAS : RAYMOND JAMES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 125
EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; RATING UNDERPERFORM
FRAPORT : UBS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 45 EUROS FROM 47
EUROS
DEUTSCHE POST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE
TO 32 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS; RATING BUY
LANXESS : BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS
FROM 43 EUROS; RATING EQUAL WEIGHT
PROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ BANK CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 41.0
EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; RATING SELL
HANNOVER RUECK : MACQUARIE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO
80 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS, TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June industrial orders fell 0.4 percent pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)