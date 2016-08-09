FRANKFURT Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
July traffic figures expected at 1100 GMT.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The reinsurer said it was on track for its full-year
earnings goal after net profit fell by less than expected in the
second quarter, helped by realised gains on investments
offsetting higher claims from natural disasters.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Italy's anti-trust agency said on Monday it had fined German
carmaker Volkswagen 5 million euros for misinforming car buyers
about diesel emissions results.
VW is suspending production of cars at one of its biggest
German plants for two days this week because of a shortage of
seat covers, a spokesman for the German automaker said on
Monday.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German commercial real estate group on Monday confirmed
its full-year guidance for 200 million euros in revenues and 115
million euros in funds from operations (FFO) after publishing
second-quarter results.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance and
on Monday said that half-year income was up 90 percent to 231.8
million euros.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF AUG. 11:
MDAX
IN: RATIONAL
OUT: KUKA
SDAX
IN: CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
OUT: RATIONAL
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from
"outperform"
BMW - Jefferies starts with "buy", 90 euros price
target
DAIMLER - Jefferies starts with "hold", 65 euros
price target
VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies starts with
"underperform", 100 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June exports +0.3 pct, imports +1.0, trade balance
24.9 bln euros. Exports had been +1.0 pct m/m, imports +0.4 pct
m/m, trade balance at 22.4 billion euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)