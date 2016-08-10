FRANKFURT Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The lender aims to grow its private wealth management
business at a rate of more than 5 percent, outpacing the market,
divisional chief Gustav Holtkemper told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
E.ON
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Germany's largest utility unveiled further charges at power
plant unit Uniper, which it plans to spin off next month,
causing a net loss of more than 3 billion euros for the first
half of the year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Electric vehicle charging companies are calling for
independent oversight of the $2 billion Volkswagen is required
to invest in clean car infrastructure, saying VW should not have
the power to shape the nascent electric car charging space.
AURUBIS
Indicated 4.6 percent lower
Europe's biggest copper smelter on Wednesday said quarterly
earnings were down on the year because of a scheduled
maintenance closedown of a smelter but repeated a positive
earnings outlook for the full financial year.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The engineering services group said it would invest more
than 50 million euros to harmonise its IT systems and streamline
administration in a move designed to improve competitiveness and
eventually save money.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 2 percent lower
The group reported a 0.2 percent rise in EBITDA to 215.8
million euros, in line with consensus.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 1.3
percent in July. It had already said on Aug. 4 that Frankfurt
airport passenger volume fell 2 percent in July.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The world's largest synthetic rubber maker lifted its
guidance for 2016 underlying core profit for a second time this
year after cost savings and restructuring boosted second-quarter
earnings.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate company raised its core profit forecast for
2016 to 261-265 million euros as it reported first-half FFO I
that came in above consensus. Poll:
LEONI
Indicated unchanged
The automotive supplier published full Q2 results. It had
already released preliminary quarterly results on July 21 and
affirmed its guidance for the year.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The steelmaker said its first-half pretax profit dropped 80
percent to 16.1 million euros as low steel prices weighed on its
earnings.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q2 results due.
EVOTEC
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The biotech company reported a 37 percent rise in first-half
revenues.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it published
second-quarter financial results that met expectations.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group reported stable operating profit of 62.2 million
euros for the first nine months of its financial year.
GRAMMER
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The group raised its full-year guidance after reporting its
first-half operating profit jumped by almost half to 36.4
million euros.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The real estate group reported a 24 percent rise in
first-half operating profit.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 2.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The container shipping group said it dropped to a first-half
operating loss as disappointing freight rate developments hurt
is business.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The printing press maker affirmed its medium-term guidance,
which it aims to reach this year, as it reported first-quarter
results.
PUMA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Canadian former sprinter Bruny Surin, part of the gold
medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team in the 1996 Summer
Olympics, is suing Germany's Puma for the name of its "Cell
Surin" brand of running shoes, according to court filings from
the province of Quebec.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group raised its profit guidance as it reported
first-half financial results.
Separately, the group said it acquired an office property in
Berlin with a total investment volume of around 32.1 million
euros.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 5.5 percent lower
Germany's second largest airline, reported a wider
second-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said the third
quarter would be challenging after attacks in Europe deterred
travellers.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - JP Morgan raises to "neutral"
from "underweight", hikes price target to 40 euros from 38 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.45 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
