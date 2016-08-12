FRANKFURT Aug 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
German economic growth slowed less than expected in the
second quarter as higher exports and strong state spending and
private consumption compensated for weaker investment in
construction and machinery, preliminary data showed on
Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Monthly vehicle sales figures for July due.
Separately, VW brand chief Herbert Diess told
WirtschaftsWoche that the carmaker will finish dealing with the
main issues arising from its emissions cheating scandal by the
second half of 2017. Technical solutions have already been found
for 4.6 million of the 10.5 million impacted vehicles.
Separately, Volkswagen is to offer guarantees to its 2.6
million German costumers affected by the Diesel emissions
scandal and certify that cars are consistent with law, German
Focus reported on Friday.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
No indication available
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank confirmed its guidance after
reporting a first-half pre-tax profit of 87 million euros that
was in line with the bank's expectations.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The German real estate group raised its core profit
full-year guidance on consensus-beating first-half results and
now expects 2016 funds from operations to reach at least 380
million euros.
TALANX
No indication available
German insurer Talanx said it was on course for its
full-year earnings goal after net profit tripled to 179 million
euros ($200 million) in the second quarter, although it was
below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Carl Zeiss Meditec confirmed its full-year forecast after
sales and earnings before interst and taxes rise.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q2 results due.
GFK
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The company reported first-half operating income to be down
by 12.3 million euros after it had recently adjusted its
guidance. Chairman and Chief Executive to leave the
company.
STABILUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes were up
nearly 19 percent and the company expexts full-year revenue of
730 million euros.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Q2 results due.
ZEAL NETWORK
No indication available
Frist-half earnings before interest and taxes were down to
10.3 million euros but the company confirmed its full-year
guidance.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HENKEL - Barclays changes rating to "EQUAL
WEIGHT"
SYMRISE - Barclays changes rating to "EQUAL
WEIGHT"
BILFINGER - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.76 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Q2 flash GDP +0.4 pct q/q, +3.1 pct y/y.
German final July inflation data: CPI +0.3 pct m/m, +0.4 pct
y/y. HICP +0.4 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y.
German July wholesale prices +0.2 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Tina Bellon)