FRANKFURT Aug 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

German economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter as higher exports and strong state spending and private consumption compensated for weaker investment in construction and machinery, preliminary data showed on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Monthly vehicle sales figures for July due.

Separately, VW brand chief Herbert Diess told WirtschaftsWoche that the carmaker will finish dealing with the main issues arising from its emissions cheating scandal by the second half of 2017. Technical solutions have already been found for 4.6 million of the 10.5 million impacted vehicles.

Separately, Volkswagen is to offer guarantees to its 2.6 million German costumers affected by the Diesel emissions scandal and certify that cars are consistent with law, German Focus reported on Friday.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

No indication available

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank confirmed its guidance after reporting a first-half pre-tax profit of 87 million euros that was in line with the bank's expectations.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The German real estate group raised its core profit full-year guidance on consensus-beating first-half results and now expects 2016 funds from operations to reach at least 380 million euros.

TALANX

No indication available

German insurer Talanx said it was on course for its full-year earnings goal after net profit tripled to 179 million euros ($200 million) in the second quarter, although it was below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Carl Zeiss Meditec confirmed its full-year forecast after sales and earnings before interst and taxes rise.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q2 results due.

GFK

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The company reported first-half operating income to be down by 12.3 million euros after it had recently adjusted its guidance. Chairman and Chief Executive to leave the company.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes were up nearly 19 percent and the company expexts full-year revenue of 730 million euros.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Q2 results due.

ZEAL NETWORK

No indication available

Frist-half earnings before interest and taxes were down to 10.3 million euros but the company confirmed its full-year guidance.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Barclays changes rating to "EQUAL WEIGHT"

SYMRISE - Barclays changes rating to "EQUAL WEIGHT"

BILFINGER - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.76 pct.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 flash GDP +0.4 pct q/q, +3.1 pct y/y.

German final July inflation data: CPI +0.3 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y. HICP +0.4 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y.

German July wholesale prices +0.2 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Tina Bellon)