BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Chief Executive Harald Krueger said electric cars and fuel
cell cars will be affordable for many people at the latest in
20-30 years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazin reported on
Saturday, citing an interview.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated down 1.3 pct
The carrier and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have
broken off talks over pay and early retirement terms after
months of negotiations, they said on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated up 0.1 pct
The industrial group wants to come up with a new, aggressive
cost-cutting plan for its steelmaking division by May, probably
including the closure of some plants that would violate a labour
agreement, a senior labour official said on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.4 pct
The automaker has won German regulatory approval for
technical fixes on another 460,000 diesel cars with illicit
emissions control software, it said on Sunday, raising the
number of vehicles cleared for repair to over 5 million.
Former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn plans to return to
business life and has several offers from German blue chip
companies to join their supervisory boards, Bild am Sonntag
reported, without citing the source of the information.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Q2 results due. Funds from operations (FFO) seen flat at
30.8 million euros. Poll:
RATIONAL
Indicated down 0.3 pct
Core shareholders at Rational have no plans to sell their
stakes in the maker of appliances for commercial kitchens, Euro
am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Peter
Stadelmann.
STADA
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is advising
shareholders at the generic drugmaker to vote to remove chairman
Martin Abend at the company's annual meeting on Aug. 26,
according to an ISS document seen by Reuters on Sunday.
QIAGEN
Indicated up 2.8 pct
The genetics test maker aims to return about $250 million to
shareholders early next year via a synthetic share repurchase
plan, the company said.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated up 2.8 pct
Tele Columbus reiterated its full-year targets after
second-quarter sales grew 4 percent and normalised EBITDA rose 2
percent on a pro-forma basis.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
The company expects to reach an amicable agreement in a row
over polysilicon contracts with U.S. supplier Hemlock, Chief
Executive Frank Asbeck said in the firm's quarterly report
published on Sunday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SAP SE - S&P revises outlook to "positive" from
"stable"
KION - Jefferies raises to "buy" from "hold"
Deutsche Wohnen - Berenberg raises price target to
38.50 eur from 32 euros, keeps "buy" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.8 pct.
Time: 5.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
