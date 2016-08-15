BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated up 0.3 pct

Chief Executive Harald Krueger said electric cars and fuel cell cars will be affordable for many people at the latest in 20-30 years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazin reported on Saturday, citing an interview.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated down 1.3 pct

The carrier and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have broken off talks over pay and early retirement terms after months of negotiations, they said on Saturday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 0.1 pct

The industrial group wants to come up with a new, aggressive cost-cutting plan for its steelmaking division by May, probably including the closure of some plants that would violate a labour agreement, a senior labour official said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.4 pct

The automaker has won German regulatory approval for technical fixes on another 460,000 diesel cars with illicit emissions control software, it said on Sunday, raising the number of vehicles cleared for repair to over 5 million.

Former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn plans to return to business life and has several offers from German blue chip companies to join their supervisory boards, Bild am Sonntag reported, without citing the source of the information.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated up 0.2 pct

Q2 results due. Funds from operations (FFO) seen flat at 30.8 million euros. Poll:

RATIONAL

Indicated down 0.3 pct

Core shareholders at Rational have no plans to sell their stakes in the maker of appliances for commercial kitchens, Euro am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Peter Stadelmann.

STADA

Indicated up 0.2 pct

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is advising shareholders at the generic drugmaker to vote to remove chairman Martin Abend at the company's annual meeting on Aug. 26, according to an ISS document seen by Reuters on Sunday.

QIAGEN

Indicated up 2.8 pct

The genetics test maker aims to return about $250 million to shareholders early next year via a synthetic share repurchase plan, the company said.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated up 2.8 pct

Tele Columbus reiterated its full-year targets after second-quarter sales grew 4 percent and normalised EBITDA rose 2 percent on a pro-forma basis.

SOLARWORLD

No indication available

The company expects to reach an amicable agreement in a row over polysilicon contracts with U.S. supplier Hemlock, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said in the firm's quarterly report published on Sunday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SAP SE - S&P revises outlook to "positive" from "stable"

KION - Jefferies raises to "buy" from "hold"

Deutsche Wohnen - Berenberg raises price target to 38.50 eur from 32 euros, keeps "buy" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.8 pct.

Time: 5.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

