FRANKFURT Aug 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Monsanto Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant told
investors the company remains in talks with Bayer and other
parties about potential strategic transactions. The U.S. seed
company has given Bayer limited access to its books, two sources
told Reuters.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's
macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether
to recognise Polish mBank, a unit of Commerzbank, as a
"systemically important institution" and require it hold a
capital buffer equal to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure, the
bank said late on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 pct lower/higher
The founder of Japan's Softbank would still like to merge
U.S wireless provider Sprint with T-Mobile US, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The company has agreed to sell its Martinsburg, West
Virginia cement plant and eight related terminals to Cementos
Argos for $660 million.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 pct lower/higher
Rio de Janeiro prosecutors have opened a criminal
investigation to evaluate the legality of tax breaks given to
ThyssenKrupp by Rio's city and state governments, the
prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
The carmaker said late on Wednesday production at its
largest factory had been curtailed in some areas because of a
supplies shortage caused by a parts maker refusing to keep to
delivery commitments.
The head of the Federation of German Consumer Organisations,
Klaus Mueller, told the Rheinische Post that Volksagen should
offer German customers affected by its diesel scandal better
compensation.
Separately, lawyers for U.S. owners of polluting VW diesel
vehicles said auto supplier Robert Bosch was a
"knowing and active participant" in a decade-long scheme by
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE to evade U.S. emissions laws.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.5 pct lower/higher
The online fashion retailer, plans to open two new
distribution hubs in France and Poland next year, an executive
told Reuters in an interview.
SIXT
Indicated 1 pct higher
The group maintained its outlook for 2016 as it reported Q2
results.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The group raised its sales forecast for 2016 to at least 900
mln eur as it published Q2 results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Helvea Baader cuts to "hold"
STABILUS - SocGen cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 5.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The number of German residential building permits rose by
nearly a third to over 182,000 in the first half of 2016, data
showed on Thursday, in a sign that construction will propel
growth in Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in the
second quarter.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)