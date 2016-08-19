FRANKFURT Aug 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
on Thursday joined a growing chorus of his colleagues signalling
support for a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months, saying
that waiting too long could be costly for the economy.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has
filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank over alleged swap data
reporting deficiencies, court filings showed on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank on Thursday agreed to retain a monitor to
ensure it reports swaps data properly, to resolve U.S.
regulatory charges over its handling of an April 16 system
outage that has yet to be fully addressed.
Also, the Financial Times reported a whistleblower who
helped reveal false accounting at Deutsche Bank has refused an
$8.25 million award from a U.S. securities regulator because of
the agency's failure to punish bank executives.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Volkswagen is looking to cut working hours in some parts of
production at its core factory and three other plants across
Germany, a German state minister said on Thursday, confirming
earlier information by a Reuters source.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Volkswagen
plans to compel supplier that is at the root of the production
problems to resume deliveries, for instance by asking a court to
impose fines and seizures.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral", price
target 85 euros
HELLA - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral", price
target 39 euros
METRO - Bernstein cuts to "underperform" from
"market-perform", lowers target price to 23 euros from 29 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July producer prices +0.2 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y. Had
been seen +0.1 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y.
Germany's Finance Ministry said the economy remains on a
solid growth path despite the recent slowdown in the second
quarter, but external risks have increased after the British
decision to leave the European Union.
