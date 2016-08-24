BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
Higher exports, state spending and private consumption drove
a 0.4 percent expansion in German gross domestic product in the
second quarter, more than offsetting weaker investment by
companies in Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan has criticised the
actions of the European Central Bank in German Handelsblatt. "By
now the monetary policy is counterproductive to the goal of
strengthening the economy and securing the European banking
system," Cryan said in an op-ed.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
VW has agreed to hold settlement talks with several U.S.
states that sued the German automaker for hundreds of millions
of dollars over environmental law violations, the automaker said
in a court filing on Tuesday.
Separately, Volkswagen and two of its parts suppliers on
Tuesday resolved a contract dispute that had hit output at more
than half of the carmaker's German plants and threatened to
undermine its recovery from a diesel emissions scandal.
Still, the German deal did not extend to differences between
suppliers and VW's Brazilian unit, which said it had broken off
supply contracts after nearly a dozen failed renegotiations and
was going to court to recover its machinery.
Luxury automaker Lamborghini expects to at least double
production to 7,000 vehicles a year by 2019 once it rolls out a
new SUV, but it will not lose its focus on making sports cars,
Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali said Tuesday.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
More than 35 companies have so far filed lawsuits against
sugar producers Suedzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Nordzucker for
allegedly forming a cartel to push up prices, with claims
totalling around 500 million euros, Handelsblatt reports.
WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ - no dividend
proposed
BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse raises to "NEUTRAL" from
"UNDERPERFORM"
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
Detailed German Q2 GDP +0.4 pct q/q, +3.1 pct y/y.
