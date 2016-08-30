FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of Allianz's South Korean business, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

The owners of digital maps company HERE aim to win new investors by the end of the year and are currently in talks with more than a dozen parties interested in taking a stake, HERE chief Edzard Overbeek told Handelsblatt daily.

Separately, Volkswagen decided against suing South Korea which last month suspended sales of most of its models and slapped a fine of 17.8 billion won ($15.9 million) on the German carmaker.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.5 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 1 percent higher

Europe's steelmakers need to curb output and must also consider closing down production sites and adjusting capacities, Wolfgang Eder, chairman of the World Steel Association and CEO of Austria's Voestalpine told German daily Handelsblatt. "We will never solve our problems otherwise," he said.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group aims to lift more synergies between its automotive and defence businesses, for instance by applying hybrid technology to military vehicles, Rheinmetall Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Rheinische Post in an interview.

VTG

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The rail car rental group cut its 2016 guidance after weak global trade and low oil prices weighed on first-half sales and earnings.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WIRECARD - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 58 euros from 48 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July import prices +0.1 pct m/m, -3.8 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, -4.0 pct y/y.

German August preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.1 pct m/m, 0.5 pct y/y.

