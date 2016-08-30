FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory
approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of Allianz's
South Korean business, the Yonhap News Agency reported on
Tuesday.
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
The owners of digital maps company HERE aim to win new
investors by the end of the year and are currently in talks with
more than a dozen parties interested in taking a stake, HERE
chief Edzard Overbeek told Handelsblatt daily.
Separately, Volkswagen decided against suing South Korea
which last month suspended sales of most of its models and
slapped a fine of 17.8 billion won ($15.9 million) on the German
carmaker.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.5 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 1 percent higher
Europe's steelmakers need to curb output and must also
consider closing down production sites and adjusting capacities,
Wolfgang Eder, chairman of the World Steel Association and CEO
of Austria's Voestalpine told German daily
Handelsblatt. "We will never solve our problems otherwise," he
said.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group aims to lift more synergies between its automotive
and defence businesses, for instance by applying hybrid
technology to military vehicles, Rheinmetall Chief Executive
Armin Papperger told Rheinische Post in an interview.
VTG
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The rail car rental group cut its 2016 guidance after weak
global trade and low oil prices weighed on first-half sales and
earnings.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WIRECARD - Barclays raises to "overweight" from
"equal weight", lifts target price to 58 euros from 48 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July import prices +0.1 pct m/m, -3.8 pct y/y. Had
been seen -0.1 pct m/m, -4.0 pct y/y.
German August preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT.
CPI and HICP both seen +0.1 pct m/m, 0.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
