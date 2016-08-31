FRANKFURT Aug 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0643 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Commerzbank indicated 1.6 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Manager Magazin reports in its online edition that Deutsche
Bank has in the past considered the idea of a merger with
Commerzbank, adding it was unclear whether considerations would
be resumed. The magazine cites no sources.
Separately, Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke and Deutsche Bank
CEO John Cryan are due to speak at a banking conference in
Frankfurt.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Moody's change the outlook on Merck to stable from negative,
prompted by solid operating performance.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Siemens and Gamesa have rejected a non-binding
offer from General Electric for assets belonging to a
wind power venture between Gamesa and Areva, sources
close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.
EVONIK
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it had successfully placed 1.9 billion
euros of bonds with more than 200 institutational investors to
help finance the acquisition of the Specialty & Coating
Additives businesss of Air Products, including a 650
million euro tranche with a 4.5 year maturity that carried a
coupon of zero percent.
STEINHOFF
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company reported full-year earnings on Wednesday, saying
full-year operating profit improved by 32 percent to 1.5 billion
euros.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full H1 results due. The group published preliminary data
last week and said it expected its 2016 core profit to exceed
100 million euros.
BERTELSMANN
No indication available
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL, HELLA - UBS names Continental
and Hella among most preferred auto suppliers
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Citigroup cuts to "sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.46 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m
in real terms, +0.3 pct y/y.
German August jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Number of
jobless seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen
flat at 6.1 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Tina Bellon)