FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Activity in China's manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in August but gains were modest, an official survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is steadying but still sluggish.

ALLIANZ

The insurer said it had placed a $1.5 billion subordinated bond with institutional investors in Asia and Europe.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline and Air China plan to finalise their long-planned joint venture this month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is recalling close to 30,000 natural gas-powered vehicles in Europe to replace tanks because they cannot be properly checked for corrosion.

Separately, a British parliamentary environment committee said the British government should take a tougher stance against Volkswagen after its emissions fraud, as well as increase the use of electric cars and reduce air pollution from transport.

Also, the Australian consumer watchdog said it filed a lawsuit against the local arm of Volkswagen, accusing it of intentionally selling more than 57,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of nitrogen oxide emissions.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) urged Volkswagen to accept the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) latest order that requires the carmaker to collectively bargain with UAW local union as the representative of a portion of workers at its Tennessee plant.

K+S

The potash miner said its head of investor relations, Thorsten Boeckers, would succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO in May 2017. As previously announced, Lohr will take over as CEO.

KRONES

The company said it was buying 80 percent of Florida-based Trans-Market Sales & Equipment Inc, a process engineering and automation specialist for the liquid food industry with annual revenues of around $30 million.

KLOECKNER & CO

The steel trader said it would issue around 150 million euros worth of convertible bonds due in 2023.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight", traders say

COMMERZBANK - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 53.6 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

