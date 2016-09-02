FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 pct higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 pct higher
Camakers reported U.S. monthly deliveries. BMW's U.S. group
sales were down 7.2 pct, deliveries of Mercedes-Benz vehicles
rose 0.1 pct, and Volkswagen fell 9.1 pct
Also, German monthly new car registrations due.
E.ON
Indicated 1 pct higher
Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit E.ON plans
to spin off, could release its listing prospectus that contains
the date on which the unit's shares are expected to start
trading.
VOLKSWAGEN
The United Auto Workers (UAW) urged VW to accept the
National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) latest order that
requires the carmaker to collectively bargain with UAW local
union as the representative of a portion of workers at its
Tennessee plant.
Separately, Volkswagen has filed an appeal of a federal
labor board decision on its dispute with the UAW in Tennessee to
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Priced a convertible bond offering with a coupon of 2 pct
p.a. and 7 year maturity, giving proceeds of 147.8 mln eur.
ROCKET INTERNET
Trading 9.4 pct lower in Frankfurt
The e-commerce investor reported a first-half consolidated
loss of 617 million euros mainly due to impairments at Global
Fashion Group, it said late on Thursday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
COVESTRO - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from
"neutral"
HANNOVER RE - SocGen raises to "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.01 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks
-0.1 pct.
Time: 0620 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
