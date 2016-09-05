FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
The global economy is being threatened by rising
protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets,
Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day
summit of leaders from G20 nations.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 1.1 percent higher
China, the United States and Europe all pledged support on
Saturday for a new deal to curb carbon dioxide emissions by
airlines which is due to be finalised at a meeting of the UN's
International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in September
and is expected to go into effect from 2021.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Investors pulled $615 million from the Pimco Total Return
Fund in August, reducing the fund's size to $85.5 billion, while
investors poured $1.7 billion into the smaller Pimco Income
Fund, parent company Pacific Investment Management Co said on
Friday.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bayer's supervisory board will discuss in a meeting on Sept.
14 whether to sweeten its offer for Monsanto again or
even pursue a hostile takeover, German daily Rheinische Post
reported, citing company sources.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler is reviewing relationships with its suppliers to
avoid the kind of crippling production halts that afflicted
rival Volkswagen, its Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
said on Friday.
Separately, a source told Reuters that Daimler plans to roll
out at least six, and possibly as many as nine, electric car
models.
Also, Daimler expects that electric buses could reach a
range of 300 kilometres by 2025, the head of Daimler's bus
business told Stuttgarter Nachrichten.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
E.ON expects the price of shares in Uniper, the power plant
and energy trading unit it plans to spin off this month, to be
very volatile on the day of its listing as some institutional
investors will be forced by policy to sell the stock, Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntasgszeitung in an interview.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp indicated unchanged
Salzgitter indicated 0.4 percent higher
It is crucial for China to set up a mechanism to address its
problem of industrial overcapacity, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday, saying it was
"unacceptable" that the European steel industry had lost so many
jobs in recent years.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Former Volkswagen manager Wolfgang Schreiber is suing the
carmaker for hundreds of millions of euros in royalty payments
for his role in developing a dual clutch gearbox, Der Spiegel
reported.
Also, the European Commission has found that Volkswagen
broke consumer laws in 20 European Union countries by cheating
on emissions tests, German daily Die Welt reported, citing
Commission sources.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated unchanged
The wind park operator does not see itself as a takeover
target, its Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach tells weekly
paper Euro am Sonntag.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AURUBIS - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform"
from "neutral", lifts target price to 55 euros
HUGO BOSS - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral",
lowers target price to 48 euros from 54 euros
MTU AERO ENGINES - Goldman Sachs cuts to
"neutral" from "buy", traders say
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.04 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)