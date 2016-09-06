FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Bayer said on Monday that its negotiations with Monsanto Co had advanced, and that it was now willing to offer more than $65 billion to acquire the world's largest seeds company.

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Crop Protection division due to hold press conference.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz monthly car sales data expected.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is considering options including thousands of job cuts at its German business, a review of its holdings in eastern Europe and Greece and a partial sale of its subsidiary T-Systems, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The German healthcare group agreed to take over Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros, cementing its position as Europe's largest private-sector hospital operator.

AIRBUS

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Budget airline Jetstar Pacific said it will buy 10 A320 planes from Airbus Group for $1 billion as it expands its domestic and international network.

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Press call due on planned split-up of company. The group said on Monday it was is proceeding with plans to separate its wholesale and food business from its consumer electronics chain, predicting both units can achieve an investment grade rating without needing a capital increase.

OSRAM

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting group could use part of the investments earmarked for its LED plant in Malaysia for its operations in Regensburg, Germany and Wuxi, China, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing industry sources.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Full annual results due. The company already published preliminary results.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company said it had started the safety evaluation phase of a phase 2/3 combination trial of MOR208 with bendamustine.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Suspended from trade

General Electric's German business announced plans for a takeover offer for SLM Solutions and has already signed deals to buy almost a third of shares from existing shareholders.

SCHALTBAU GROUP

Indicated 7.1 percent lower

The company has lowered its 2016 targets.

INDEX CHANGES EFFECTIVE SEPT. 19

TECDAX

IN: S+T AG

OUT: SUESS MICROTEC AG

SDAX

IN: LEIFHEIT

OUT: COMDIRECT BANK

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Citigroup starts with "buy", target price 98 euros

ALSTRIA OFFICE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"

GEA GROUP - Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts target price to 56 euros from 47 euros

STADA - Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform", lifts target price to 48 euros from 37 euros

