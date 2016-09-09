FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

The chemicals and crop pesticides firm is exploring the sale of its dermatology business to push forward its deal with Monsanto Co, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Separately, Fox news correspondent Charlie Gasparino cited bankers close to the deal as saying the takeover of Monsanto could be agreed as early as next week.

COMMERZBANK

Germany's second largest lender is considering splitting up its business lending to small and medium-sized firms, as well as shrinking the size of its investment bank, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa August traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has rejected suggestions it may have breached European Union consumer rules in connection with its emissions cheating scandal, and said it does not see the need to compensate affected car owners.

SCHAEFFLER AG

The car-parts maker is ready to pursue acquisitions again, German Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld. Schaeffler reduced its debt quicker than planned, the company said on Thursday, lowering its debt to 8.4 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Berenberg starts with "Sell", price target 78 eur

MUNICH RE - Barclays raises to "Overweight" from "Equalweight"

HANNOVER RE - Barclays starts with "Equalweight", target price 99.70 eur

BRENNTAG - HSBC cuts to "Reduce" from "Hold", Jefferies starts with "Buy"

SOFTWARE AG - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July trade balance 19.4 bln eur vs expected 22 bln eur. Exports -2.6 pct m/m, imports -0.7 pct m/m.

