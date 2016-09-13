BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
China's industrial output grew the fastest in five months in
August as demand for products from coal to cars rebounded thanks
to higher government spending and a year-long credit and
property boom.
U.S. FED
The Federal Reserve should avoid removing support for the
U.S. economy too quickly, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on
Monday in comments that solidified the view the central bank
would leave interest rates unchanged next week.
U.S. ELECTIONS
Democrat Hillary Clinton said on Monday she could resume
presidential campaigning in a couple of days after a bout of
pneumonia that she initially had not believed was "that big a
deal."
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
VW wants to avoid layoffs during its restructuring, the
carmaker's HR chief told Handelsblatt. Group CEO Matthias
Mueller made similar comments last month.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bulgaria has extended the deadline for bids in a tender to
run and operate Sofia airport by a month to Nov. 18 due to
increased interest in the process, Transport Minister Ivailo
Moskovski said on Monday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KRONES - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lowers
target price to 93 euros from 116 euros
UNIPER - HSBC starts with "hold", target price 11
euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European countries, rose in August by 0.3 percent on the year,
but fell by 0.1 percent on the month.
German Aug wholesale prices -0.7 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y.
German ZEW index for September due at 0900 GMT. Economic
sentiment seen at 2.5 vs 0.5, current conditions at 56.0 vs
57.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
