FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The chemicals and healthcare group is poised to announce the
acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co on
Wednesday for more than $66 billion, clinching the biggest deal
of the year, people familiar with the matter said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German telecoms operator has priced three bonds worth
2.75 billion euros ($3.09 billion).
LINDE
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The chairman of Linde said U.S. rival Praxair would
still be the best partner for it but he did not foresee that
merger talks would immediately resume after Linde's two top
executives quit.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said 67.4 percent of shares in Mattress Firm
were tendered under its takeover offer, and it has notices of
guaranteed delivery for another 3.6 percent.
ADO PROPERTIES
Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate group placed 5.6 million new shares,
fetching gross proceeds of 198.8 million euros.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 17 percent higher
The company says its board of directors does not support an
indicative offer of 25 euros per share from Standard Industries
as it significantly undervalues the company and its future
prospects.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The German retailer swung to a net loss of 4 million euros
in the first nine months of the year from a 22 million euro
profit in the same period last year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
UNIPER - Raymond James starts with "outperform"
rating, 12 euros target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 6.49 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell
further in the first half of the year after reaching a record
low in 2015, as Europe's biggest economy enjoys a prolonged
upswing, data showed on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Harro ten Wolde and Maria
Sheahan)