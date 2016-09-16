FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 5 percent lower

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.

Separately, a source told Reuters that Deutsche Bank is nearing a deal to sell its British insurance business Abbey Life Assurance Co to Phoenix Group Holdings.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Fitch said it continues to expect that Bayer 'A' rating will fall by at least two notches.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

S&P has lowered its outlook to "Negative" from "Stable"

AIXTRON

Indicated unchanged

Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler warned investors that alternatives to a takeover by Grand Chip Investment were "not attractive" and would lead to a smaller company with fewer jobs and less growth potential, according to Boersen-Zeitung.

CAPITAL STAGE, CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

Capital Stage indicated 0.6 percent higher

Chorus indicated 0.3 percent lower

Capital Stage's offer for Chorus is due to end. On Thursday Capital Stage said the offer had been accepted for 68 percent of share capital.

IPO

Real estate company IVG's OfficeFirst Immobilien said it aimed to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of the year.

ANALYTS' VIEWS

BASF - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 72 euros price target

VONOVIA - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 37 euros from 32.40 euros

COVESTRO - HSBC starts with "reduce" rating, 40 euros price target

LANXESS - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 46 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)