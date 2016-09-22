FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
A spokesman for pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it
would carefully examine Lufthansa's new offer on pay and
conditions but said the union's initial response was to be
sceptical.
Separately, German services union Verdi called for a cabin
crew strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings unit in Duesseldorf from
0300 to 0700 GMT on Thursday to push demands at the next round
of bargaining with Lufthansa Sept. 26.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
VW pledged to fix all cars equipped with illicit engine
software in Europe by autumn 2017, the European Commission said
on Wednesday after talks with the carmaker to ensure it is doing
enough for affected clients.
Separately, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that
the delivery of some Seat Ateca models has been stopped because
they did not meet emissions targets. The affected vehicles have
a 2.0 litre 150 hp diesel motor and front-wheel drive. The
company had decided against adding an SCR-catalytic converter
with urea injection (Ad Blue) because engineers had assumed the
targets could be met without the devices.
VW's commercial vehicle division has great prospects for
future sales and is toying with the idea of launching vans and
pick-up trucks in the United States, its top executive said.
CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse said the wind an solar energy company's
shares would be removed from small-cap index SDAX due
to the acquisition of Chorus by Capital Stage AG.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company has appointed Frank Hiller (50) as its new CEO
from Jan. 1, 2017 to succeed Helmut Leube (63), who is retiring
on Dec. 31, 2016, it said in a statement.
SCOUT24
No indication available
Moody's upgraded Scout24's corporate family rating to Ba3
from B1 on the company's consistent deleveraging and improving
performance. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
The e-commerce investor said on Thursday it had made
progress to cut losses at its main start-ups and reiterated that
it expected three of them to turn profitable by the end of 2017
ENERGY GRID OPERATORS
The costs of Germany's move to renewable energy is causing
strife among grid operators, with Tennet (IPO-TTH.AS) and 50
Hertz calling for a unified national network fee that shift a
fair share of the burden onto Amprion and TransnetBW,
Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing a Tennet position paper.
Friedrichshafen
The unlisted vehicle parts firm has not ruled out a further
improvement in its offer for Swedish braking systems maker
Haldex in view of German rival Knorr-Bremse's higher
bid, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said late on Wednesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.30 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)