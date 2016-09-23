FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Allianz and Italian gas grid company Snam are
buying 49 percent of pipeline company Gas Connect Austria from
energy group OMV for 601 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche Boerse's
Clearstream DB1Gn.DE intend to enter a partnership from 2017 to
provide services to the Swiss and European markets in future,
they said in a joint statement on Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
CEO Frank Appel told daily Rheinische Post the logistics and
postal services group would employ about 600,000 staff "in the
next few years", up from 500.000 currently as its markets grow
faster than the overall economy.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom will restructure its German business in
consumer, business, service and technical units. The telco
operator said it reached an agreement with employee
representatives on development of Telekom Deutschland.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The initial public offering of RWE's renewables, network and
retail business Innogy could be worth up to 5 billion euros
($5.6 billion), according to financial terms disclosed on
Thursday.
Innogy will issue 55.6 million new shares while parent RWE
will put up as many as 83.3 million existing shares for sale at
a price of between 32 and 36 euros apiece, the utility said in a
statement late on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens Corp and Siemens Medical Solutions, units of Siemens
AG, have agreed to pay a $175,000 fine for failing to disclose
corporate felony convictions to the Federal Communications
Commission, the agency said on Thursday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The steelmaker said it had met all the requirements to
receive a final operating license for its Cia Siderurgica do
Atlantico (CSA) mill in Rio de Janeiro despite a court
injunction this week blocking the issuance of the
permit.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmaker said it will halt production of the Golf
hatchback at its core Wolfsburg factory for three days starting
on Friday because of technical problems at a stamping
plant.
AIRBUS
No indicated available
Chief Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of a possible
cut in commercial helicopter production, following a recent cut
in output for the slow-selling A380 passenger jet.
SCOUT24
Indicated 4.1 percent lower
Shareholders said late-Thursday they planned to sell as much
as about 13.6 million shares on the open market.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at
53.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde)