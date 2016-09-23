FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Allianz and Italian gas grid company Snam are buying 49 percent of pipeline company Gas Connect Austria from energy group OMV for 601 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream DB1Gn.DE intend to enter a partnership from 2017 to provide services to the Swiss and European markets in future, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

CEO Frank Appel told daily Rheinische Post the logistics and postal services group would employ about 600,000 staff "in the next few years", up from 500.000 currently as its markets grow faster than the overall economy.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom will restructure its German business in consumer, business, service and technical units. The telco operator said it reached an agreement with employee representatives on development of Telekom Deutschland.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The initial public offering of RWE's renewables, network and retail business Innogy could be worth up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion), according to financial terms disclosed on Thursday.

Innogy will issue 55.6 million new shares while parent RWE will put up as many as 83.3 million existing shares for sale at a price of between 32 and 36 euros apiece, the utility said in a statement late on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens Corp and Siemens Medical Solutions, units of Siemens AG, have agreed to pay a $175,000 fine for failing to disclose corporate felony convictions to the Federal Communications Commission, the agency said on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The steelmaker said it had met all the requirements to receive a final operating license for its Cia Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSA) mill in Rio de Janeiro despite a court injunction this week blocking the issuance of the permit.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The carmaker said it will halt production of the Golf hatchback at its core Wolfsburg factory for three days starting on Friday because of technical problems at a stamping plant.

AIRBUS

No indicated available

Chief Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of a possible cut in commercial helicopter production, following a recent cut in output for the slow-selling A380 passenger jet.

SCOUT24

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

Shareholders said late-Thursday they planned to sell as much as about 13.6 million shares on the open market.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at 53.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

