FRANKFURT Sep 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Rupert Stadler, CEO of VW's Audi luxury car division, tells the Rheinische Post newspaper he is trying to help clear up the Volkswagen emissions test cheating scandal.

RWE

The utility said talks over funding of nuclear waste storage are ongoing and it will take a while to reach a deal.

SIEMENS

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser wants to stay on as head of the company beyond 2018, when his contract ends, the Handelsblatt daily reports, without citing a source.

AAREAL BANK

The bank's finance chief Hermann Josef Merkens said the real estate focused lender was eyeing potential acquisitions. "We expect a few acquisitions here and there, for example in the services industry," he told German Handelsblatt.

LANXESS

Lanxess AG said on Sunday it would buy specialty chemical company Chemtura Corp for about $2.12 billion in cash to improve the German company's additives business.

AURELIUS

The company said it has submitted an offer to acquire Office Depot Europe.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WINCOR NIXDORF

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LANXESS - Morgan Stanley reinstates with "equal weight"

K+S - Deutsche Bank cuts to "SELL" from "HOLD"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Sept. Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 106.4, current conditions at 113.0 and expectations at 100.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

