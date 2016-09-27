FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0621 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The lender is planning to cut around 9,000 jobs over the
coming years as Germany's second biggest bank pushes ahead with
a restructuring plan, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing
unnamed sources in the finance industry.
BAYER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Mylan NV and Lupin Ltd. are among the companies
weighing bids for Bayer's dermatology unit, which could fetch
more than 1 billion euros, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
RWE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The utility has received orders for all of the shares on
offer in the initial public offering of its renewables, network
and retail business Innogy, according to one of the bookrunners
organising the stock market listing.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent higher
The carmaker has joined other large companies and a chorus
of business groups and Republican lawmakers in the United States
in challenging a union strategy of organizing splinter groups of
workers, but experts say recent court decisions approving the
tactic suggest it is here to stay.
OSRAM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lighting group said 35,295 shares were purchased between
Sept. 19-25 as part of a share buyback programme.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The real estate group started placement for shares not
subscribed in connection with its capital increase.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.91 pct, S&P 500 -0.86 pct, Nasdaq
-0.91 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei + 0.84 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct
at 6.21 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct
m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer.)