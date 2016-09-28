FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
ECB
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is set to face
tough questions from German lawmakers on Wednesday about the
bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, just as the ECB is
considering even more stimulus to revive inflation.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank's supervisory board starts consultations on its
new strategy in a meeting expected to last until Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan on Wednesday in an
interview with daily Bild personally refuted a report over the
lender having sought the assistance of the German government in
settling a $14 billion U.S. demand, which on Monday saw its
shares drop to a record-low.
Cryan also ruled out the need for a capital increase, saying
Germany's biggest bank had "fewer risks in the book than before"
and was "comfortably equipped with free liquidity."
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
European Commission competition authorities are expected to
give their first assessment of the Deutsche Boerse-LSE
merger on Wednesday or Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has already
said it expects regulators to say they will need several more
months for an in-depth review of competitive implications of the
merger.
LUFTHANSA
Supervisory board meeting.
VOLKSWAGEN
European Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova wants the EU to
consider reforms that would clear the way for class-action
lawsuits across the EU in the wake of the diesel emissions
scandal, German Handelsblatt reported.
Jourova had said earlier in September that the scandal was a
pan-European Union challenge and the Commission was assessing
whether there had been breaches of two sets of rules that apply
across the bloc.
MAN SE
The Volkswagen subsidiary said it had secured a Tunisian
order for 400 busses, without providing further details of the
deal.
MAN Chief Executive Joachim Drees told German Handelsblatt
he expected additional orders at the Hanover trucks show. "We
expect several thousand additional vehicle orders," he said.
HELLA
Hella confirmed its 2016/2017 guidance after reporting
first-quarter results on Wednesday.
NORDEX
Capital markets day.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Morgan Stanley raises to "EQUAL WEIGHT"
PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE - Berenberg raises to
"HOLD" from "SELL"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 5.08 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September GfK consumer sentiment index due at 0755
GMT. Seen at 10.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
