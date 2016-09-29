BERLIN, Sept 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 1.3 pct higher
First press day at Paris auto show.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday he is
hopeful the German automaker can reach agreement by the end of
the year with the U.S. government on the size of a fine to
settle a criminal investigation of the company's alleged
violations of U.S. clean air laws.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
The German government on Wednesday denied that it was
working on a rescue of Deutsche Bank after a newspaper report
about such plans fuelled fears over the future of the biggest
lender in Europe's largest economy, while ECB President Mario
Draghi said that the bank's low interest rate policies were not
to blame for the German group's problems.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.5 pct higher/lower
The bank is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, Bild reported
without citing its sources. Reuters has previously reported
9,000 job cuts are on the cards, with plans due to be unveiled
on Friday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Daimler on Wednesday said it was working on a new "hypercar"
and also plans to expand its range of upmarket AMG Mercedes-Benz
performance cars by at least 10 models.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
The carrier said late on Wednesday it was in talks with Air
Berlin on a deal to lease 40 planes and crew from its
loss-making rival, part of plans to expand its low-cost
Eurowings unit.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.6 pct higher/lower
Company holds an analyst day.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
The company said it had reached a further pre-clinical
milestone in endometriosis alliance with Bayer.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
Morphosys said it and Galapagos have started the
first-in-patient dosing of IL-17C antibody MOR106 in atopic
dermatitis.
ENBW
EBNW holds a capital markets day.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 3.1 pct higher
The loss-making carrier unveiled a far-reaching overhaul,
including the planned lease of planes to Lufthansa, plus a move
to separate out short-haul leisure flights into a new unit.
Overall, 1,200 jobs will go and its fleet will halve.
AIRBUS
Indicated xx pct higher/lower
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen hopes to make a
decision this autumn about whether to acquire a smaller military
transport plane to cover a gap in capabilities once the Transall
transport leaves service in 2021, she told Reuters in an
interview.
HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT
No indication available
H1 results expected.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The company raised its FFO forecast for 2016 to 46 million -
47 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HELLA - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KRONES - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
TAKKT - Berenberg lowers to "Hold" from "Buy"
ADO PROPERTIES - Barclays cuts to "equal-weight" from
"overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.24 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Sept unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Rate seen at
seasonally adjusted 6.1 pct
German Sept preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI
seen flat m/m, +0.6 pct y/y, HICP seen flat m/m, 0.5 pct y/y
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)