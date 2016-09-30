FRANKFURT, Sep 30 (Reuters)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent
lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang
& Schwarz at 0639 GMT. The following are some of the factors
that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated down 1.4 percent
Achim Wambach, head of Germany's Monopolies Commission,
tells the Rheinische Post he expects Bayer's bid to buy
Montsanto to face many months of anti-trust proceedings, saying
it is likely that it will only be approved after disposals.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated down 2.3 percent
Markus Beumer, who leads Commerzbank's flagship corporate
lending business with Germany's medium-sized "Mittelstand"
companies, will leave the bank by the end of October as his unit
will be split up, an industry source told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 5.9 percent
Deutsche Bank admitted it had an image problem
with investors as fresh concerns over the stability of Germany's
largest lender pushed its U.S.-listed shares to a record low. JP
Morgan said any settlement higher than $4 billion with the U.S.
Department of Justice over its sale of mortgage-backed
securities would mean that Deutsche Bank's current reserves
would not be enough and it would have to replenish reserves,
putting capital at risk.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 1.2 percent
Czech division Skoda said it will assess the possibility of
building cars in the United States as it considers selling in
the world's second largest auto market where its parent
continues to grapple with an emissions scandal.
Porsche said it will be targeting younger buyers with a new
model of its redesigned Panamera sedan, as the sports carmaker
continues to branch out from its racing roots.
AIRBUS
Down 1.4 percent in Frankfurt trading
Airbus Group said on Friday it would merge with its
planemaking unit and simplify its brand and management
structure, marking a break with its complex corporate roots as
it prepares for tougher expected competition.
BILFINGER
Indicated down 1.4 percent
Bilfinger will remain under compliance monitoring by the
U.S. Department of Justice for another two years, several German
media reported.
LANXESS
Indicated down 2.4 percent
Lanxess said it had successfully placed two 500 million-euro
corporate bonds.
OSRAM
Up 3.8 percent in Frankfurt trading
Several Chinese companies are interested in buying lighting
company Osram, German daily Handelsblatt reports.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated down 0.1 percent
TLG Immobilien bought two adjoining shopping centres in
Dresden.
ROCKET INTERNET
Down 2 percent in Frankfurt trading
Delivery Hero, in which Rocket Internet has a 37 percent
stake, should reach profitability by the end of 2016,
potentially leading to an initial public offering (IPO), CEO
Niklas Ostberg told WirtschaftsWoche.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.43 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August retail sales fell 0.4 pct m/m, rose 3.7 pct
y/y.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan)