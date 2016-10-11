FRANKFURT Oct 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
Moody's said German ship lenders would require further
provisioning due to their large exposure to the shipping sector.
It names Bremer Landesbank, DVB Bank, HSH
Nordbank, KFW IPEX-BANK and NordLB
as the most vulnerable.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 1.2 percent lower
Lufthansa and Air Berlin are still far apart in their talks
about a leasing contract for 40 aircraft and it is unclear
whether they will agree a deal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported,
citing sources.
Separately, Lufthansa September traffic figures due at 1100
GMT.
SIEMENS, NORDEX
Siemens indicated 0.3 percent lower
Nordex indicated 2.7 percent lower
The German government wants to slow the construction of new
wind farms in northern Germany, giving approvals for only a
third of planned wind farms, due to delays in the expansion to
the country's electricity grid, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported,
citing a draft regulation.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.7 percent lower
Innogy indicated unchanged
No indication available for EnBW
Germany's green power surcharge is to rise to 6.88 euro
cents per kilowatt hour from 6.35 cents, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, citing sources close to grid operators.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
All options are open for Volkswagen's trucks business, its
Chief Executive Andreas Renschler told Boersen-Zeitung, but an
initial public offering is not on the agenda, "not today and not
tomorrow", he said.
AIRBUS
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus plans to slow the assembly rate of its A380
superjumbo to one aircraft per month from next year, the head of
the A380 programme told Le Figaro, as the European planemaker
struggles to revive sales of the world's largest passenger jet.
TALANX
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer and fintech group Finleap have set up a joint
venture called Elinvar that will offer independent asset
managers and medium-sized banks a digital platform, Handelsblatt
daily reported, citing Elinvar Chief Executive Chris Bartz.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Capital Markets Day due.
OFFICEFIRST
The real estate company and owner IVG Immobilien have
decided to postpone a planned stock market listing due to
negative market developments, OfficeFirst said late on Monday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at
4.0 vs 0.5 points, Current conditions seen at 55.1 vs 55.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
